Double Good Named One of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies

Significant year-over-year growth combined with impactful social initiatives propels brand into prestigious award categories

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Good , a company that combines virtual fundraising with the sale of gourmet, small batch popcorn to raise joy for America's youth, was recognized by Inc. Magazine today on the publication's annual Inc. 5000 list . The brand ranked No. 1494 on the list this year, marking the 17th time Double Good has been named by Inc. as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

This news comes after a slew of other award nominations and wins for the company in 2023. Most recently, Double Good earned a spot as a Social Impact Award finalist from 1871's Momentum Awards and was recognized by Crain's Chicago Business in this year's Crain's Fast 50 list (No. 18) for Chicago's fastest growing companies.

The company has been on an incredible growth journey since 2017 when founder and CEO Tim Heitmann evolved his traditional popcorn business into a reimagined, digital fundraising platform to support America's youth. The shift in business strategy culminated in significant organic growth for the company.

Heitmann expressed his pride and excitement over the recent award nominations and wins, which he attributes greatly to the support and impact of Double Good's community partners, organizers, sellers and customers.

"This has been an incredible year for the Double Good brand and we are all so honored to be recognized by these prestigious awards and organizations," said Heitmann. "To be included alongside so many successful high-growth companies is a privilege that only fuels our passion for creating joy and empowering youth."

Double Good's mission to support America's youth has helped customers nationwide fulfill dreams and achieve their fundraising goals with ease, leading to the brand's recognition as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

For more information on Double Good and its mission, visit www.doublegood.com .

About Double Good

Double Good is a brand on a mission to raise joy for America's youth. Founded in 1998, Double Good was born out of a love for delicious popcorn and grew into a passion for positively impacting the community. Double Good combines an easy-to-use virtual fundraising platform with award-winning popcorn to help create opportunities for children and teens to realize their dreams. In 2022, Double Good was honored with Inc.'s Best in Business award for its popcorn donation program, which has enabled users to donate millions of dollars worth of popcorn to health care workers and youth advocates across the country. In addition to its fundraising platform and donation program, the company amplifies inspiring stories and social issues facing today's youth through its content production arm, Double Good Studios, and the Double Good Kids Foundation dedicated to providing equitable experiences for children with special needs. To learn more on how Double Good can create joy for you, visit www.doublegood.com .

