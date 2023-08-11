Graham Packaging Company Inc. to review 2023 Second Quarter Results on August 15, 2023

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham Packaging Company Inc. will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 9:00 AM EDT / 8:00 AM CDT / 13:00 UTC to review its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Graham Packaging (PRNewswire)

The call will include prepared remarks and a question and answer session. Dial-in information and the presentation materials will be available to current investors on August 14, 2023, through the Investors link on our website at www.grahampackaging.com via access to our investor Intralinks site.

About Graham Packaging

Graham Packaging is a leading provider of sustainable packaging for a range of markets: industrial, food, beverage, home care and dairy, health food & nutrition. Our 60+ facilities across North America, Europe and South America produce approximately 16 billion container units annually. Since 1970, we've employed some of the best and brightest package designers, who bring inspired, technology-driven solutions to market for essential businesses, from large consumer brands to small startups. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with facilities located throughout the world, we are dedicated to excellence in sustainability, innovation and creativity. For additional information on Graham Packaging, please visit www.grahampackaging.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Graham Packaging Company, L.P.