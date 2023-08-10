Black Book #1 Rated Patient Engagement Platform Amplifies Engagement Success for Nextgen Users

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart, a leading provider of patient engagement solutions for healthcare providers of all sizes, has made significant strides in amplifying patient engagement success for Nextgen users.

The Healthy Outcomes patient engagement platform, which includes the company's flagship Patient Portal, has secured the top position in patient engagement and consumer outreach solutions in Black Book Research's latest client satisfaction survey. InteliChart outperformed 20 competitive engagement solutions, ranking first in 10 of the 18 KPIs Black Book measured. For the remaining eight KPIs, InteliChart ranked second or third in six categories, and closed out in the top five for the final two categories.

"We're delighted that our commitment to user experience, operational excellence, and client satisfaction has been recognized by Black Book," says Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart. "These ratings underscore our unwavering dedication to our clients and their patients."

Although InteliChart integrates with over 40 different EHR solutions, Nextgen users have become some of the leading adopters of InteliChart's Healthy Outcomes platform. Most notably, Nextgen users have shown wide-scale adoption of the InteliChart Patient Portal, Patient Intake to automate check-in workflows, and Patient Schedule for real-time online patient scheduling. As a testament to the success with Nextgen users, InteliChart is closing in on 10,000 Nextgen providers on its patient engagement platform and expects that to more than double over the next year.

"Improving our patient engagement through InteliChart's platform has been a game changer for our Nextgen system, our staff, and most importantly our patients," says Robert Jasa, Director of Healthcare and Information Technology at one of the nation's leading eye care centers, Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute. "We no longer need to glue engagement vendors together and hope they stick. The poor patient experience and workflow challenges that come with a standalone patient portal and then different vendor solutions for patient intake and other engagement solutions just doesn't work for our patients or our staff."

Successful engagement with high patient adoption comes with well-orchestrated engagement solutions that deliver optimized experiences for patients and provider organizations. InteliChart's commitment to catering to the patient experience, while remaining equally focused on streamlining and automating provider workflows has accelerated their success.

"InteliChart's integration with the Nextgen EHR and EPM system is light years ahead of any other engagement solution," says Ryan Wolfe, Director of Medical Records at the Highland Clinic, a Louisiana-based multi-specialty group. "They have integrated the Nextgen system to the InteliChart API which makes every one of their patient engagement solutions available to Nextgen users – it's exactly what we needed."

Continued Wolfe, "InteliChart is not trying to patch together HL7 interfaces or work with the limited capabilities of CCDAs; this is discreet API bi-directional integration that wraps the entire Nextgen database, which is how they deliver a superior engagement solution and master practice workflows. I am not at all surprised at how they performed with the Black Book survey given all these factors."

The Black Book award is further validation that InteliChart's Healthy Outcomes patient engagement platform is a superior solution that is equally committed to harmonizing the patient experience and streamlining provider workflows. "It's rewarding to see this level of satisfaction from InteliChart users. We'll use this to continue to motivate us in delivering the market's most comprehensive patient engagement platform," says Hamilton.

