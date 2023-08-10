Altitude Marketing Announces Branding & Marketing Partnership with LS CancerDiag

Altitude Marketing, a full-service life sciences marketing and branding agency serving B2B companies for more than 19 years, recently announced a partnership with LS CancerDiag, the distinguished experts behind the groundbreaking DiagMMR® assay.

EMMAUS, Pa., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LS CancerDiag's ultimate mission is to reduce cancer mortality rates, a mission that's underpinned by a vision for DiagMMR® to become the new global standard test for Lynch syndrome diagnosis. DiagMMR® is a simple and accurate diagnostic method for inherited MMR deficiency, which is linked to Lynch syndrome, the most prevalent inherited cancer predisposition worldwide.

Current Lynch syndrome diagnosis relies heavily on tumor studies and DNA sequencing, but limitations in these methods led LS CancerDiag's founder to seek a new way. DiagMMR® is the result of many years of dedicated research, an innovation that dramatically simplifies the diagnostics of Lynch syndrome to enable preventive care and help save lives.

LS CancerDiag's important work started in the labs of the University of Helsinki and has been clinically validated and launched in local markets. Now, the company is entering a new stage of growth: bringing this breakthrough test to the United States.

"We are excited about our new partnership with Altitude Marketing. As we are increasing our efforts to introduce our diagnostic solutions to the US market, having an appealing and consistent brand strategy and reliable marketing execution is critical," said Philippe Arnez, Chief Business Officer of LS CancerDiag. "The partnership allows us to step up our game by bringing in a marketing professional based in the US as an extension of our own team, which is based in Finland. This will be of great help, and with their integrated services and B2B specialization, we are confident that together we can bring our company to life and establish a strong brand presence in this important market."

Together, Altitude and LS CancerDiag will embark on a rebranding project to elevate the company's visual and verbal identity. This includes developing a new name, crafting new messaging, enhancing their web presence – and reinforcing their position as the global leader for Lynch syndrome diagnostics that they are.

"We absolutely love working with companies that are going to change the world for the better," said Andrew Stanten, CEO of Altitude Marketing. "With an estimated 1 in 300 people affected by Lynch syndrome, millions of people have a highly increased risk for certain hereditary cancers. LS CancerDiag is going to change that with its early detection assay. We are honored to have been selected as the company's branding and marketing partner moving forward."

About Altitude Marketing

Altitude Marketing is a data-driven, integrated B2B marketing agency that serves national and global technology-oriented companies in life sciences, established manufacturing and enterprise software. For more than 19 years, Altitude has thrived working with clients who have complex offerings and operate in niche, regulated or compliant spaces. Located between New York and Philadelphia in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, Altitude works with clients from all over the globe, providing a full suite of integrated marketing services: strategy, branding, messaging, web development, digital marketing, content marketing, lead generation, SEO, public relations, trade shows, social media, sales enablement, advertising, marketing automation, data analytics, channel support and more. Learn more at altitudemarketing.com or follow us on Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

