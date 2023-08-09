One-of-a-Kind Broadcast of CLASH Endurance Miami Will Air on FS1/2 Via Primetime & Multiple Airings

DAYTONA, Fla., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In March, dozens of global professional triathletes kicked off their season at CLASH Endurance Miami, taking place at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Lucy Byram (UK) & Jason West (USA) claimed winning titles with times of 2:59:16 and 2:35:32 respectively. A schedule of multiple airings on FS1 & FS2 is now available of a one-of-a-kind broadcast where Olympians, Short/Long-Course Champions provide a window into what it's like to compete on the speedway in addition to the pain, love and raw emotion that makes race day so powerful.

Don't Miss the Inspiration of CLASH Endurance Miami Broadcast To Air on FS1/2 in August!

CLASH Endurance is known for its innovation, not only in racing but also amidst race coverage. This time, the CLASH Team decided to step aside and let athletes tell their stories. They share an inside look at what it takes to be a pro, the physical/mental stressors that go hand-in-hand & why they continue to push themselves to the brink. The formal talking points are gone and the pros sharing their experiences, through their lens is how the show, titled "Pain + Love: A Competitive Mindset" was born.

FS1 :

Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 7:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 2 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 7 p.m.

FS2:

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 2:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 12:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 11:30 p.m.

*Broadcasts are in EST. Check your local listings.

"We believe in doing things differently and strive to offer a fresh approach to not only racing, but also storytelling. We are thrilled to finally share this unique broadcast the team has worked so tirelessly on alongside the pros. We are glad that FOX Sports also recognizes its importance." Said Bill Christy, CEO of CLASH Endurance.

A week after the initial Aug. 14 airing on FS1, viewers will have the opportunity to watch the show's extended version that dives deeper into their lives, what its truly like to race on the speedway and offers more insight into the pain within, and love of, the sport of triathlon. This version will debut on August 21, 2023 on CLASH Endurance's YouTube & Facebook pages.

CLASH Endurance® is an innovative sports media & event company led by athletes to provide exceptional race experiences at iconic speedways across the U.S. We embrace inclusion and welcome athletes of all ages & abilities, from elite professionals to first-time participants. CLASH Endurance had four events in 2022 and continues to expand across the sports of triathlon, mountain biking, road and trail running in 2023. The popular CLASH Endurance DAYTONA is held at the Daytona International Speedway®, home of "The Great American Race™®"—the Daytona 500 and is featured on major television networks. In addition, CLASH Endurance Miami takes place each March drawing a decorated pro field and weekend warriors for a unique course at the Homestead-Miami Speedway®. More info around CLASH Endurance & its events can be found at www.clashendurance.com .

