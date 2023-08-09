WLOX Careers
Little Rock Touchdown Club Announces 2023 Speaker Lineup

Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Pro Football Hall of Fame Members Tony Dorsett and Peyton Manning Highlight 19th Season of Little Rock Touchdown Club

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, the Little Rock Touchdown Club announced its 2023 speaker lineup at a news conference hosted at historic War Memorial stadium. Little Rock Touchdown Club president and Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame inductee David Bazzel announced that Arkansas Razorback Head Coach, Sam Pittman, will kick off the 19th season of the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

Simmons Bank - Little Rock Touchdown Club
Simmons Bank - Little Rock Touchdown Club(PRNewswire)
"As a proud member of the Little Rock community, we are very pleased to once again serve as presenting sponsor of the Little Rock Touchdown Club, an organization that provides fans with a customer-friendly experience and shares our passion for being a strong community partner," said Chris White, EVP and chief community banking officer of Simmons Bank. "The Little Rock Touchdown Club is one of the premier sports organizations in our state, led by one of Arkansas' greatest ambassadors, and Simmons is proud to be a part of connecting football fans across our state."

The Little Rock Touchdown Club 2023 speaker lineup includes:

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Sam Pittman, head coach, University of Arkansas

Monday, Aug. 28

Laura Rutledge, reporter and host for ESPN and SEC Network

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Peyton Manning, Pro Football Hall of Fame (Class of 2021)

Monday, Sept. 11

Tony Dorsett, Pro Football Hall of Fame (Class of 1994)

Monday, Sept. 18

Hunter Yurachek, athletic director, University of Arkansas

Monday, Sept. 25

Peyton Hills, former University of Arkansas and NFL running back

Monday, Oct. 2

Jim McMahon, Super Bowl Champion 1985

Monday, Oct. 9

Butch Jones, head coach, Arkansas State University

Monday, Oct. 16

Jackie Sherrill, legendary college football coach

Monday, Oct. 23

Nathan Brown, head coach, University of Central Arkansas

Monday, Oct 30

Chris Doering, SEC Network analyst

Monday, Nov. 6

Alyssa Lang, anchor and reporter, SEC Network

Monday, Nov. 13

Ryan McGee, co-host, Marty and McGee, ESPN Radio

Tuesday, Nov. 21

David Cutcliffe, legendary college football coach

Friday, Jan. 12

Awards Banquet – speaker yet to be announced

The Little Rock Touchdown Club meets at the DoubleTree Hotel, located at 424 W. Markham St. in Little Rock. Membership dues start at $90 and can be paid online at LRTouchdown.com. Lunch is served at 11 a.m. each week with the program beginning at 11:50 a.m.

Simmons Bank
Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 114 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 231 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes' as one of  "America's Best Midsize Employer" and among the "World's Best Banks" for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Little Rock Touchdown Club
The Little Rock Touchdown Club, which began in August 2004, has become one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing football clubs. Having started with 17 founding members, the organization has quickly grown to more than 500 members. The club typically meets every Monday during the football season at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Little Rock and ends the season with an awards banquet. For more information, visit LRTouchdown.com.

