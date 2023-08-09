Dart Zone®'s NEW Max Omnia Pro Blaster Takes Aim at Advancing Pro-Level Foam Dart Play to the Mainstream

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dart Zone continues to push the foam dart hobby to professional sport level with its newest addition to the highly-praised "pro" line of blasters, the Max Omnia Pro Blaster . It's the second flywheel blaster within the pro line, and the first to be fully dedicated to operating with unerring half-length darts, bringing unrivaled performance to competitive dart blaster play.

"This highly anticipated blaster will deliver satisfying results and stand out as a quality flywheel choice."

"Our new Max Omnia is another great example of taking consumer and hobbyist insights and developing a blaster that is decisively effective, packed with power and a whole lot of fun to play with," says Vice President of Sales, Bryan Sturtevant. "We hope our loyal fanbase can not only enjoy this exciting addition, but also see how much we value their opinions and honest feedback through this new design."

Available only online at Walmart this Fall, the Max Omnia Pro Blaster effectively blasts half-length darts up to 125 feet and features a 15-round, half-length translucent dart cartridge. With a full Picatinny rail, the Omnia also includes tactical sight and iron sight, enabling maximum accuracy. Players can blast in comfort with the adjustable shoulder stock while choosing between a single shot, three-round burst or full-auto that shoots seven darts per second. Three triggers- rev, normal and a mag release - are all closely positioned for ultimate efficiency as players shoot and reload. The Omni Pro includes 30 Max Ruby Darts, eyewear for extra protection on the field, and a 2S rechargeable battery and charger.

"The Omnia Pro is a superior flywheel option for players to choose, as target testing has shown amazing accuracy with its tight spreads," says Creative Director, Branon Jaggers. "Whether players are competing or target practicing, this highly anticipated blaster will deliver satisfying results and stand out as a quality flywheel choice."

To learn more about Dart Zone's line of pro blasters, visit https://dartzoneblasters.com/ or check out Dart Zone's Blaster Chat Channel on YouTube. To receive exclusive announcements, content, and merchandise visit Dart Zone's Vault and subscribe to the newsletter.

