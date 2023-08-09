Appdome and NetSPI Join Forces to Bring Cyber Discovery and Delivery Together for the First Time in History

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the one-stop shop for mobile app defense, today announced a unique collaboration with NetSPI, the global leader in offensive security as part of its launch of Appdome's new Mobile App Defense Project, a community program aimed at improving mobile DevSecOps for everyone. This collaboration aims to create a more secure mobile app economy, raise the bar on mobile app defense and provide rapid, validated, continuous cyber and anti-fraud solutions for all mobile applications globally.

As mobile application use and revenues continue to rise dramatically, mobile application security testing has become a hot topic and fast emerging discipline in the economic landscape. Cyber threats, attacks, tools, methods, and techniques targeting Android & iOS apps, infrastructures and users continue to evolve and proliferate. The Mobile App Defense Project is designed to harness the collective strength of the global pen testing community to provide state-of-the-art cybersecurity, anti-fraud, anti-malware and other solutions in mobile applications worldwide.

"Our 2023 Offensive Security Vision Report found that the two greatest barriers to timely and effective remediation are a lack of resources and prioritization," said Lauren Gimillarro, VP, Business Development & Strategic Alliances at NetSPI. "The partnership ensures that we can overcome both of these barriers through cooperation and recommendations that tie to Appdome's platform delivery model, easing the remediation burden and accelerating the time to resolution against all attacks."

Through this program, Appdome will collaborate with NetSPI, renowned for its expertise in application penetration testing. By integrating the services and recommendations provided by NetSPI, Appdome aims to enhance its mobile cyber defense automation platform feature set and enable customers to proactively improve security defenses for all mobile apps.

"NetSPI has always led with its unique combination of technology, innovation and human ingenuity," said Tom Tovar, CEO of Appdome. "The strength and depth of their mobile application pen testing team will be a leading force and advance mobile app defenses for everyone."

As a community project, Appdome will also contribute its cyber and threat research to the community as well as fund education, awareness, and other programs to benefit mutual customers and the broad cyber community defending mobile brands, businesses and users.

About NetSPI

NetSPI is the global leader in offensive security, delivering the most comprehensive suite of penetration testing, attack surface management, and breach and attack simulation solutions. Through a combination of technology innovation and human ingenuity NetSPI helps organizations discover, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities. Its global cybersecurity experts are committed to securing the world's most prominent organizations, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, four of the top five leading cloud providers, four of the five largest healthcare companies, three FAANG companies, seven of the top 10 U.S. retailers & e-commerce companies, and many of the Fortune 500. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with offices across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and India. Follow NetSPI on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Appdome

Appdome, the mobile app economy's one-stop-shop for mobile app defense, is on a mission to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only mobile application Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by a patented artificial-intelligence based coding engine, Threat-Events™ Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, save money and deliver 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, MOBILEBot™ Defense, anti-cheat, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, all inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading financial, healthcare, mobile games, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

