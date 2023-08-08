PlusMedia and Deep Sync partner to introduce an exclusive College Direct Mail Program; The College Hub - Connecting with College Students at Home

DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlusMedia, LLC, a leading provider of innovative marketing solutions, and Deep Sync, a provider of best-in-class marketing audiences, are thrilled to announce the launch of our exclusive College Direct Mail Program.

Designed specifically to target this hard-to-reach demographic through quality names utilized by major advertisers, our program leverages the power of direct mail to deliver tailored marketing materials directly to students' homes through a co-operative mailing effort. By capitalizing on this unique opportunity, brands can effectively engage students and establish meaningful relationships – without paying postage costs! This is the first program of its kind to offer Connected TV and Social Media integration opportunities.

"It's exciting to be part of this first time College Direct Mail program that has the capability to integrate digital media elements," said Sandra Roscoe, EVP Media Monetization & Growth PlusMedia. "Brands are asking for new ways to reach the College Market and our partnership with Deep Sync is making it happen."

"We're thrilled to join forces with PlusMedia for the College Direct Mail Program. With their experience planning and executing cooperative mailers and our high-quality, deterministic datasets, this partnership will open new possibilities for targeted marketing campaigns," said Grant Ries, CEO Deep Sync. "For the first time, clients will be able to combine the power of cooperative mailers and the ability to reach niche audiences through both direct mail and digital media."

To request more information, please contact Sandra Roscoe at 203.448.4810 or sandra.roscoe@plusme.com.

About PlusMedia

PlusMedia, LLC is a full-service performance marketing company dedicated to helping direct-to-consumer and nonprofit brands acquire and retain customers and donors and drive revenue growth. The company's mission is to grow its clients' businesses through strategic multichannel media campaigns that expand reach, maximize ROI, and increase bottom-line profitability. For more information, visit plusme.com.

About Deep Sync

Deep Sync's data and technology solutions are used by agencies and brands to build audience insights and to create targeted offline and online audiences. With the most accurate and comprehensive data in the industry, Deep Sync provides privacy-first, omnichannel audience addressability solutions for thousands of clients. For more information, visit deepsync.com.

