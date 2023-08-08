Maven Clinic and Amazon Partner to Offer Fertility & Family-Building Support in 50 Countries

Full-time, part-time, and hourly Amazonians are now eligible for free virtual ­­­family-building care to support preconception, egg freezing, IUI and IVF, adoption, and surrogacy

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic, the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, announced it has partnered with Amazon to expand Amazon's family-building support program across the world to 50 countries outside the US and Canada, and is available to full-time, part-time and hourly employees. Working together, Maven and Amazon will give Amazon employees and their partners free access, via Maven, to board-certified reproductive endocrinologists (fertility doctors), obstetricians, gynecologists, nutritionists, mental health providers, adoption coaches, and other care providers.

With Maven, Amazon employees can access free local support through a Care Advocate who will help them navigate their fertility and family-building journey, provide referrals to high-quality clinics or agencies, and advise them on local family-building guidelines. Virtual care is available through video or message chat with doctors, nurses, coaches, and other experts across 35 languages.

"We're delighted to support Amazonians around the world as they plan and grow their families," said Kate Ryder, founder and CEO of Maven Clinic. "There are too many barriers to care in healthcare systems that were not built around the needs of women and families, and Amazon is cutting through that complexity by making it exceptionally easy for their employees to access high-quality, personalized care in their own language at any hour of the day or night."

"Maven is an employee-friendly benefit that takes the guesswork out of the family-building process, which can often be confusing and overwhelming," said Lian Neeman, global director of benefits at Amazon. "Our benefits are designed to care for all our employees' needs, and that means ensuring they have the resources they need to live their best lives, regardless of their personal circumstances. Maven's approach to fertility and family building supports our employees around the world and is tailored to each person."

"It's great to see the addition of Maven to our benefits, which means that more Amazon families have access to world-class family-building resources," said Heather Mellish, global president of Families@, Amazon's family-focused affinity group. "This sort of support across the entire definition of the word 'family' is exactly what a company should provide for its employees."

United Kingdom-based Amazon employee Sarah Wyper said of her Maven experience, "This is by far the easiest access to services and specialists that I have experienced in the seven years of my family-building journey. It feels so safe to know that I can talk to someone when I need to and not have to wait weeks or months for a next appointment to come around. I feel very supported."

Countries where Maven is now offered as a free benefit to Amazon employees and their partners:

Europe : Austria , Belgium , Croatia , Czech Republic , Denmark , Estonia , Finland , Greece , Iceland , Poland , Portugal , Norway , Republic of Serbia, Romania , Slovakia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom

Asia / Pacific : Australia , India , Indonesia , Japan , South Korea , Malaysia , New Zealand , Philippines , Singapore , Thailand , Vietnam

Latin America : Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Colombia , Costa Rica , Mexico , Peru

Middle East and Africa: Bahrain , Egypt , Israel , Jordan , Kenya , Kuwait , Mauritius , Morocco , Nigeria , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Turkey , United Arab Emirates

About Maven Clinic

Maven is the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, offering continuous, holistic care for fertility and family building through maternity, parenting, pediatrics, and menopause. Maven's award-winning digital programs are trusted by leading employers and health plans to reduce costs and drive better maternal health outcomes, as well as enhance DE&I in benefits programs. Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder in London and headquartered in New York, Maven has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and has 15 million lives under management. Maven has raised $300 million in funding from leading investors including General Catalyst, Sequoia, Oak HC/FT, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Lux Capital, as well as individual strategic investors including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon. To learn more about Maven, visit us at mavenclinic.com.

