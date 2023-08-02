Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) today reported operating results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, net income available for common shareholders was $0.72 per diluted share and $0.75 per diluted share, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, operating income was $101.8 million and $93.6 million, respectively.
Highlights for the second quarter and subsequent to quarter-end include:
- Generated funds from operations available to common shareholders (FFO) per diluted share of $1.67 for the quarter, a company record.
- Generated 4.6% comparable property operating income (POI) growth excluding lease termination fees and COVID-19 pandemic related prior period rents collected for the second quarter.
- Continued robust levels of leasing with 107 signed leases for 576,345 square feet of comparable space in the second quarter at a cash basis rollover of 7%, highest second quarter comparable leasing volume on record.
- Federal Realty's portfolio was 92.8% occupied and 94.3% leased, representing year-over-year increases of 80 basis points and 20 basis points, respectively.
- Issued $350.0 million of fixed rate senior unsecured notes, as a green bond, that mature on May 1, 2028 and bear interest at 5.375%. The notes were offered at 99.590% of the principal amount with a yield to maturity of 5.468%.
- Increased the regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.09 per common share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.36 per common share. This increase represents the 56th consecutive year that Federal Realty has increased its common dividend, the longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases in the REIT sector.
- Increased 2023 earnings per diluted share guidance to $2.64 - $2.76 and increased 2023 FFO per diluted share guidance to $6.46 - $6.58.
- Issued the Company's annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report.
"A record quarter for Federal Realty; $1.67 of FFO per share driven by strong results in all aspects of our company and our 56th consecutive year of increased common dividends to our shareholders, also a REIT industry record," said Donald C. Wood, Federal Realty's Chief Executive Officer. "Continued robust leasing activity demonstrates the strength of retail demand for the high-quality product that Federal Realty offers."
Financial Results
Net Income
For the second quarter 2023, net income available for common shareholders was $58.5 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.72 versus $59.7 million and $0.75, respectively, for the second quarter 2022.
FFO
For the second quarter 2023, FFO was $136.9 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, compared to $131.6 million, or $1.65 per diluted share for the second quarter 2022.
FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the Trust considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of FFO to net income is attached to this press release.
Operational Update
Occupancy
The portfolio was 92.8% occupied as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 80 basis points year-over-year. The portfolio was 94.3% leased as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 20 basis points year-over-year.
Additionally, our comparable residential properties were 98.0% leased as of June 30, 2023.
Leasing Activity
During the second quarter 2023, Federal Realty signed 112 leases for 602,911 square feet of retail space. On a comparable space basis (i.e., spaces for which there was a former tenant), Federal Realty signed 107 leases for 576,345 square feet at an average rent of $35.34 per square foot compared to the average contractual rent of $33.09 per square foot for the last year of the prior leases, representing a cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 7%, 19% on a straight-line basis.
Regular Quarterly Dividends
Federal Realty announced today that its Board of Trustees increased the regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.09 per common share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.36 per common share. The regular common dividend will be payable on October 16, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of September 22, 2023. This increase represents the 56th consecutive year that Federal Realty has increased its common dividend, the longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases in the REIT sector.
Federal Realty's Board of Trustees also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Class C depositary shares, each representing 1/1000 of a 5.000% Series C Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, of $0.3125 per depositary share. All dividends on the depositary shares will be payable on October 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of October 2, 2023.
Summary of Other Quarterly Activities
- April 12, 2023 – Federal Realty issued $350.0 million of fixed rate senior unsecured notes, as a green bond, that mature on May 1, 2028 and bear interest at 5.375%. The notes were offered at 99.590% of the principal amount with a yield to maturity of 5.468%. The net proceeds, after issuance discount, underwriting fees, and other costs were $345.7 million.
- June 1, 2023 – Federal Realty repaid its $275.0 million 2.75% senior unsecured notes at maturity.
- June 1, 2023 – Federal Realty issued its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report highlighting the Company's commitment to its ESG initiatives and accomplishments.
- June 21, 2023 – Federal Realty was named to The Washington Post's 2023 Top Workplaces list for its leadership in employee satisfaction and engagement.
Guidance
Federal Realty increased its 2023 guidance for earnings per diluted share to $2.64 to $2.76 from $2.59 to $2.79 and 2023 FFO per diluted share to $6.46 to $6.58 from $6.38 to $6.58.
Conference Call Information
Federal Realty's management team will present an in-depth discussion of Federal Realty's operating performance on its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call, which is scheduled for Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. To participate, please call 1-844-826-3035 five to ten minutes prior to the call start time and use the passcode 3865860 (required). The teleconference can also be accessed via a live webcast at www.federalrealty.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be available on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through August 16, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921; Passcode: 10180484.
About Federal Realty
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units.
Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.
Safe Harbor Language
Certain matters discussed within this Press Release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Federal Realty believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 8, 2023, and include the following:
- risks that our tenants will not pay rent, may vacate early or may file for bankruptcy or that we may be unable to renew leases or re-let space at favorable rents as leases expire or to fill existing vacancy;
- risks that we may not be able to proceed with or obtain necessary approvals for any development, redevelopment or renovation project, and that completion of anticipated or ongoing property development, redevelopment or renovation projects that we do pursue may cost more, take more time to complete or fail to perform as expected;
- risks normally associated with the real estate industry, including risks that occupancy levels at our properties and the amount of rent that we receive from our properties may be lower than expected, that new acquisitions may fail to perform as expected, that competition for acquisitions could result in increased prices for acquisitions, that costs associated with the periodic maintenance and repair or renovation of space, insurance and other operations may increase, that environmental issues may develop at our properties and result in unanticipated costs, and, because real estate is illiquid, that we may not be able to sell properties when appropriate;
- risks that our growth will be limited if we cannot obtain additional capital, or if the costs of capital we obtain are significantly higher than historical levels;
- risks associated with general economic conditions, including inflation and local economic conditions in our geographic markets;
- risks of financing on terms which are acceptable to us, our ability to meet existing financial covenants and the limitations imposed on our operations by those covenants, and the possibility of increases in interest rates that would result in increased interest expense;
- risks related to our status as a real estate investment trust, commonly referred to as a REIT, for federal income tax purposes, such as the existence of complex tax regulations relating to our status as a REIT, the effect of future changes in REIT requirements as a result of new legislation, and the adverse consequences of the failure to qualify as a REIT; and
- risks related to natural disasters, climate change and public health crises (such as the outbreak and worldwide spread of COVID-19), and the measures that international, federal, state and local governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address them, may precipitate or materially exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned risks, and may significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period.
Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this Press Release. Except as required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should review the risks contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 8, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.
Federal Realty Investment Trust
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2023
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Real estate, at cost
Operating (including $2,008,167 and $1,997,583 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively)
$ 9,732,833
$ 9,441,945
Construction-in-progress (including $11,441 and $8,477 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively)
667,554
662,554
10,400,387
10,104,499
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (including $388,881 and $362,921 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively)
(2,839,550)
(2,715,817)
Net real estate
7,560,837
7,388,682
Cash and cash equivalents
98,064
85,558
Accounts and notes receivable, net
195,689
197,648
Mortgage notes receivable, net
9,222
9,456
Investment in partnerships
34,942
145,205
Operating lease right of use assets, net
88,215
94,569
Finance lease right of use assets
44,891
45,467
Prepaid expenses and other assets
247,016
267,406
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 8,278,876
$ 8,233,991
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Mortgages payable, net (including $190,562 and $191,827 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively)
$ 319,208
$ 320,615
Notes payable, net
633,095
601,077
Senior notes and debentures, net
3,479,333
3,407,701
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
187,027
190,340
Dividends payable
90,441
90,263
Security deposits payable
29,292
28,508
Operating lease liabilities
76,928
77,743
Finance lease liabilities
67,655
67,660
Other liabilities and deferred credits
237,317
237,699
Total liabilities
5,120,296
5,021,606
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
178,149
178,370
Shareholders' equity
Preferred shares, authorized 15,000,000 shares, $0.01 par:
5.0% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $25,000 per share), 6,000 shares issued and outstanding
150,000
150,000
5.417% Series 1 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $25 per share), 392,878 shares issued and outstanding
9,822
9,822
Common shares of beneficial interest, $.01 par, 200,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized, respectively, 81,515,511 and 81,342,959 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
820
818
Additional paid-in capital
3,832,983
3,821,801
Accumulated dividends in excess of net income
(1,098,432)
(1,034,186)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
5,496
5,757
Total shareholders' equity of the Trust
2,900,689
2,954,012
Noncontrolling interests
79,742
80,003
Total shareholders' equity
2,980,431
3,034,015
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 8,278,876
$ 8,233,991
Federal Realty Investment Trust
Consolidated Income Statements
June 30, 2023
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
REVENUE
Rental income
$ 280,388
$ 263,830
$ 553,186
$ 520,337
Mortgage interest income
291
269
552
533
Total revenue
280,679
264,099
553,738
520,870
EXPENSES
Rental expenses
55,610
51,169
110,815
107,380
Real estate taxes
32,381
31,265
64,947
61,825
General and administrative
11,913
13,604
24,458
25,946
Depreciation and amortization
78,974
74,461
157,611
146,135
Total operating expenses
178,878
170,499
357,831
341,286
Gain on sale of real estate
—
—
1,702
—
OPERATING INCOME
101,801
93,600
197,609
179,584
OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)
Other interest income
2,422
133
3,054
253
Interest expense
(42,884)
(32,074)
(82,109)
(63,647)
Income from partnerships
1,665
2,808
2,181
3,005
NET INCOME
63,004
64,467
120,735
119,195
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,505)
(2,791)
(4,901)
(5,535)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE TRUST
60,499
61,676
115,834
113,660
Dividends on preferred shares
(2,008)
(2,008)
(4,016)
(4,018)
NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$ 58,491
$ 59,668
$ 111,818
$ 109,642
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, BASIC:
Net income available for common shareholders
$ 0.72
$ 0.75
$ 1.37
$ 1.38
Weighted average number of common shares
81,214
79,202
81,178
78,826
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, DILUTED:
Net income available for common shareholders
$ 0.72
$ 0.75
$ 1.37
$ 1.38
Weighted average number of common shares
81,214
79,202
81,178
78,855
Federal Realty Investment Trust
Funds From Operations
June 30, 2023
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands, except per share data)
Funds from Operations available for common shareholders (FFO)
Net income
$ 63,004
$ 64,467
$ 120,735
$ 119,195
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,505)
(2,791)
(4,901)
(5,535)
Gain on sale of real estate
—
—
(1,702)
—
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
70,486
65,727
140,990
128,704
Amortization of initial direct costs of leases
7,567
5,882
15,352
11,675
Funds from operations
138,552
133,285
270,474
254,039
Dividends on preferred shares (1)
(1,875)
(1,875)
(3,750)
(3,750)
Income attributable to downREIT operating partnership units
688
701
1,381
1,407
Income attributable to unvested shares
(505)
(467)
(987)
(904)
FFO
$ 136,860
$ 131,644
$ 267,118
$ 250,792
Weighted average number of common shares, diluted (1)(2)
81,945
79,952
81,911
79,608
FFO per diluted share (2)
$ 1.67
$ 1.65
$ 3.26
$ 3.15
Notes:
- For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, dividends on our Series 1 preferred stock were not deducted in the calculation of FFO available to common shareholders, as the related shares were dilutive and are included in "weighted average common shares, diluted."
- The weighted average common shares used to compute FFO per diluted common share includes downREIT operating partnership units that were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS. Conversion of these operating partnership units is dilutive in the computation of FFO per diluted share, but is anti-dilutive for the computation of dilutive EPS for these periods.
