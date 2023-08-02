American College of Education Announces 2023 Alumni Achievement Award Winner

Caitlyn Robinson of the Louisiana State Department of Education was honored at the 2023 commencement ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education®(ACE) announced Caitlyn Robinson, a two-time ACE graduate, as its 2023 Alumni Achievement Award recipient. Robinson boasts an extensive resume of initiatives and leadership that make education more inclusive for children with disabilities.

Robinson spoke at the 2023 ACE Commencement ceremony and shared how her education at ACE contributed to her career. "After graduation, I was hired at the Louisiana Department of Education, where I've simultaneously sat on several state councils committed to improving systems and outcomes for children with disabilities," Robinson said. "My education from ACE allowed me opportunities that I could've never dreamt of."

While serving over 20 years as an early childhood educator, Robinson began focusing on children with disabilities amid becoming a parent of one. She completed an M.Ed. in Special Education in 2020 and an M.Ed. in Teacher Leadership in 2022 to coincide with her evolving career in special education and advocacy. She then co-created SpedTacular Kids of Central and the Central Inclusive League to cultivate inclusive and supportive environments for children with disabilities and their families. The two initiatives created connection, support and hope.

"It's our great pleasure to recognize Caitlyn as this year's award winner," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "Her accomplishments truly embody our mission to serve, lead and achieve, and she has made meaningful contributions to support children with disabilities within her state and beyond."

For 11 years, the college has selected an annual recipient based on exceptional leadership and outstanding service. The 2023 announcement accompanies other recent honors, including the ACE Faculty Award for Excellence presented to Dr. Merle Point-Johnson and the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Student presented to Shannon St.Onge, MSN.

