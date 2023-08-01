U.S. News & World Report Recognizes Virginia Mason Franciscan Health among Best Hospitals in Washington, and Nation-Wide in Cardiology

Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle and St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma recognized as among the best hospitals in Washington; Virginia Mason among the top 50 for cardiology, heart and vascular surgery.

TACOMA, Wash. and SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Virginia Mason Franciscan Health hospitals – Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle (#2) and St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma (#10) – once again have been named by the U.S. News & World Report among its Best Hospitals in Washington State. These rankings assist patients and their doctors in choosing the right hospital for them.

"I am beyond grateful to our Virginia Mason Franciscan Health team members for sharing their skills, compassion and expertise while working together seamlessly to attain excellence in quality care and safety," said Ketul J. Patel, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "This award stands as a testament to our ongoing dedication to fostering a healthier future for everyone."

Virginia Mason Medical Center is now ranked in the top 50 hospitals nationally for Cardiology, Heart, and Vascular Surgery. While prioritizing the patient experience, Virginia Mason uses state-of-the-art technologies and treatments to address complex conditions for exceptional outcomes.

"Cardiology is a high-demand specialty, it is critical to our health systems and for our patients. Recognition like this reflects our commitment to outstanding patient care," shared Dr. Gopi Dandamudi, executive medical director of the Center for Cardiovascular Health at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

Virginia Mason Medical Center ranks second in the Seattle Metro Area and St. Joseph Medical Center tied for seventh in the Seattle Metro Area in the 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings. U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions; only 12% of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals ranking. Hospitals awarded a "Best" designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

"For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

The following is a list of the two hospitals and their respective awards:

Virginia Mason Medical Center

Ranked number 2 in Washington

Ranked number 2 in Seattle Metro Area

Ranked number 46 of the top 50 in the Nation for Cardiology, Heart and Vascular Surgery

St. Joseph Medical Center

Ranked number 10 in Washington

Ranked number 7 in Seattle Metro Area

About Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is a world-class health system serving the Pacific Northwest, offering access to some of the country's most prestigious experts and hospitals that are internationally recognized for superior quality. Our expansive system builds upon the strength of more than 300 sites of care, including 11 top-tier hospitals, 18,000 team members, and 5,400 employed physicians, advance practice providers (APPs) and community providers to improve the health of our communities. Together we deliver easily accessible, instantly responsive and digitally connected patient-centric care.

By bringing together the brightest health care minds through Benaroya Research Institute, a global leader in autoimmune disease and immune system research, we deliver the most advanced therapies and technologies for our patients. We are also proud to be the home of Bailey-Boushay House, the first skilled-nursing and outpatient chronic care management program in the United States designed specifically to meet the needs of people with HIV/AIDS. We are committed to addressing health care disparities by caring for the most vulnerable in our communities, including the poor and underserved, providing more than $300 million in community benefit – free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs. Learn more at www.vmfh.org .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

