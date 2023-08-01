National Dog Day campaign kicks off with $75K donation match

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris Animal Foundation celebrates dogs everywhere this month with its annual National Dog Day campaign, aimed at raising funds for vital canine health studies.

August is for the dogs: Morris Animal Foundation's National Dog Day campaign is back. (PRNewswire)

In addition, gifts will be matched up to $75,000 thanks to a generous donation from the Golden Retriever Foundation®.

"National Dog Day is an occasion I look forward to each year," said Ryan Welch, Morris Animal Foundation Chief Development Officer. "It serves as a reminder of the immeasurable joy dogs bring to our lives. I am thrilled about the incredible research we can support and the potential breakthroughs in canine health we can achieve with the unwavering generosity and support of our donors."

To further raise awareness and funds for canine health research, a virtual walk will take place on National Dog Day, Aug. 26.

Morris Animal Foundation has been actively funding canine health studies since its establishment in 1948. Ongoing studies include:

About Morris Animal Foundation

Morris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance the health of animals. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, it is one of the largest nonprofit animal health research organizations in the world, funding nearly $160 million in more than 3,000 critical studies to date across a broad range of species. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Morris Animal Foundation