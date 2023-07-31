FeelBetter Raises $5.9M to Optimize and Personalize Medication Management for Polypharmacy Patients

First-of-Its-Kind Solution Helps Ensure Medicines Prescribed to Patients are Safe, Effective, and Appropriate, Tackling Growing Public Health Challenge Posed by Suboptimal Medication Use

FeelBetter's Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence Aids in Proactively Identifying and Managing Polypharmacy-Related Risks, Reducing Preventable Deterioration and Hospitalizations

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel , July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FeelBetter , the leading provider of medication management technology and pioneer of Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence, today announced that it has raised $5.9 million in funding. Firstime Ventures and Shoni Health Ventures led the funding round with participation from Random Forest VC, The Group Ventures, and existing FeelBetter investor Triventures, bringing the Company's total funding to $8 million.

A growing public health concern for senior patients, many of whom have multiple chronic conditions, the simultaneous use of multiple medications paves the way for poor health outcomes, increased use of health services, and rising care costs. In the US alone, every year, suboptimal medication management results in 275,000 deaths and more than $528B in avoidable costs .

Launched in 2018, FeelBetter is tackling the challenges associated with suboptimal medication management among polypharmacy patients. Led by an interdisciplinary team of clinicians, clinical pharmacists, and technologists, FeelBetter has pioneered a new category of technology called Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence. It combines novel pharmacology and clinical capabilities and is changing the polypharmacy paradigm on both an individual and population health level. A comprehensive solution powered by AI and machine learning capabilities, FeelBetter's Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence drives proactive, personalized medication management, helping healthcare professionals ensure that their patients' medication regimens are safe, effective, and appropriate.

"FeelBetter's purpose-built technology makes it possible to deliver a more personalized, whole-patient approach to medication management – one that goes beyond a single illness, diagnosis, or point in time, and comprehensively focuses on each individual's care journey," said Liat Primor, FeelBetter's CEO and Co-Founder. "At a time when investors are especially selective about the types of bets they are taking, this round and vote of confidence from the world-class teams at Fristime Ventures, Shoni Health Ventures, Random Forest VC, Triventures, and The Venture Group, as well as angel investors, validates the need for and potential of our Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence as a solution for the growing, global health challenge posed by suboptimal medication management."

Yoram Hordan, FeelBetter's CTO, COO, and Co-Founder, added: "The funding will enable us to expand our reach, further refine our solution, and empower more healthcare providers to deliver personalized, proactive care. Our Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence, developed collaboratively by clinical and pharmacology experts alongside technology and machine learning specialists, seamlessly matches a patient's specific clinical and pharmacology data with their sequence of health events. This unlocks unparalleled accuracy in detecting at-risk patients both individually and population wide and enables new levels of precision in disease management and prevention."

Recognizing that a range of diverse factors can influence a senior patient's health status, FeelBetter's Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence synthesizes and analyzes healthcare data from multiple sources to pinpoint patients at high risk of deterioration and preventable hospitalization due to suboptimal medication management. The SaaS solution also proactively suggests immediate and actionable interventions to reduce polypharmacy risks, and aids healthcare providers in monitoring patients' progress and measuring the impact of clinical interventions. Additionally, by using FeelBetter, provider organizations can more effectively and efficiently allocate resources to better serve patients, and minimize preventable, costly use of healthcare services.

"FeelBetter's algorithm has been trained on two decades of longitudinal clinical, pharmacy, claims, and lab data from hundreds of thousands of patients to find patterns in the complex connections and relationships between disparate data sources," said Michael Kerbis, Founding Partner, Random Forest VC. "When taken together, these patterns can capture the full picture of a patient's health journey, enabling FeelBetter to predict which individuals are at the greatest risk of adverse events related to suboptimal medication regimens and recommend timely clinical interventions to drive better health outcomes."

Eran Lerer, CEO and Managing Partner, Shoni Health Ventures, said: "From risk stratifying patients to preventing adverse events so patients can safely stay in their communities, FeelBetter offers a proven, end-to-end solution for the suboptimal medication management problem. It's a groundbreaking tool that is poised to change how the medical community approaches polypharmacy, and we're thrilled to take part in this important transformation."

Keren Kopilov, Partner, Firstime Ventures, added: "By incorporating the expertise of physicians and clinical pharmacists, as well as leveraging data from all relevant sources, FeelBetter provides a solution that is uniquely comprehensive. It intuitively fits into clinical workflows and enables optimized medication management at unparalleled speed and scale. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to support FeelBetter's mission and continued growth as it meets the tremendous opportunities ahead."

FeelBetter is the pioneer of Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence, changing the polypharmacy paradigm on both an individual and population health level with a comprehensive solution designed to tackle the challenges associated with suboptimal medication management. Powered by AI and machine learning capabilities, FeelBetter's Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence drives personalized medication management, helping healthcare professionals ensure that their patients' medication regimens are safe, effective, and appropriate. The technology pinpoints patients at high risk of deterioration and preventable hospitalization due to suboptimal medication management, and proactively suggests immediate and actionable interventions to reduce these risks. Provider organizations use FeelBetter to monitor their patients' progress and more proactively deliver the right follow-up care, as well as to efficiently allocate resources and minimize preventable, costly use of healthcare services.

Led by an interdisciplinary team of clinicians, clinical pharmacists, and technologists, FeelBetter is headquartered in Boston and Tel Aviv, Israel. Investors include Firstime Ventures, Shoni Health Ventures, Triventures, Random Forest VC, The Group Ventures, and GoodCompany Ventures. To learn more, visit feelbetter.healthcare .

