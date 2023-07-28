Lumary Smart Ceiling Fan with Light Debuts: Integrating Bluetooth and WiFi Connectivity, 380 Lighting Scenario Modes Shocking Launch!

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumary, as a leading brand in the smart lighting industry, has always been committed to the perfect fusion of technology and design to bring users the best quality products. Lumary's revolutionary new product, the Smart Ceiling Fan with Light, will bring you an unprecedented pleasurable experience in your home life.

Lumary New Arrival Smart Ceiling Fan with Light (PRNewswire)

Lumary Smart Ceiling Fan with Light supports dual connectivity: WiFi and Bluetooth. Users can connect the fan light to their home network via WiFi to realize remote control and intelligent operation, and it also supports Bluetooth connection to provide users with more choices. Compared to most smart fan lights on the market today that only support Bluetooth, Lumary Smart Ceiling Fan with Light can seamlessly connect to Alexa and Google Assistant, eliminating the need for cumbersome operations and allowing for a personalized and intelligent control experience by simply speaking your commands. In addition, Lumary Smart Ceiling Fan with Light also supports mobile APP and remote control, the combination of multiple control methods not only takes into account the operational needs of different age groups, but also adds more fun to your life.

Lumary's mission has always been to bring the best quality lighting experience to its customers, and to that end, Lumary has incorporated a range of amazing lighting effects into this Smart Ceiling Fan with Light . In addition to the traditional 2700-6500K color temperature adjustment and colorful RGB light effects, Lumary is even more proud of its exclusive RGBAI light effects. This technology can present 380 light effect scenarios, allowing your space to instantly change into countless beautiful lights and shadows, adding infinite fun and creativity to your life. Lumary Smart Ceiling Fan with Light equipped with a unique and powerful 35-watt LED light source that boasts up to 2800 lumens, this smart fan light will bring bright, crisp illumination to your space, providing the optimal lighting needed.

The practicality of this Smart Ceiling Fan with Light is also one of the key considerations of Lumary. It has 6 wind speed gears, so you can easily adjust the wind power size, comfort, and practicality at the same time. Moreover, it supports the forward and reverse functions, enabling you to not only enjoy the cool fan effect in the hot summer but also utilize its forward function to evenly distribute the warm air in winter, providing a comfortable indoor environment.

In addition, Lumary pays special attention to the quiet design of the product. The lowest decibel level of this smart fan light is only 35dB, allowing you to rest, study or work in a quiet environment without being disturbed by noise.

Lumary has always been committed to promoting innovation and progress in the smart lighting industry, and this smart fan light is the result of Lumary's continuous efforts. Lumary believes that this smart fan light will add more intelligent and comfortable elements to the user's home life. Lumary will, as always, focus on the user, and continue to introduce innovative products to help users create a smart, convenient and comfortable home environment and comfortable home environment.

Availability

The Lumary Smart Ceiling Fan with Light is now available for purchase on Amazon.com and Lumarysmart.com. We believe that Lumary Smart Ceiling Fan with Light will become a bright landscape of your home decoration, making your life more comfortable, convenient and moody.

About Lumary:

Lumary is a smart lifestyle brand providing high-end smart lighting products. Lumary is a tech-led, people-oriented company. Lumary technology can combine voice assistants and mobile applications to provide high-quality smart products and a more convenient user experience for Lumary customers. Easy and quick installation and the latest technology save your time and make your experience more enjoyable.

Lumary on Amazon.com

Lumarysmart.com

Lumary on Walmart.com

Lumary on Facebook

Join our Facebook group

Email: marketing@lumary.tech

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lumary