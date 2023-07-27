Platform Science and Uptake Partner to Bring Predictive Maintenance to U.S. Fleets

As the newest addition to the industry-leading Virtual Vehicle platform, Uptake's data analytics will help keep drivers safely on the road and prevent unplanned roadside breakdowns

SAN DIEGO and CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Science , the leading connected vehicle platform, and Uptake , a leader in predictive analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS), today announced a partnership to extend data-driven insights and predictive maintenance capabilities to some of the country's largest vehicle fleets.

Platform Science and Uptake company logos. (PRNewswire)

Platform Science's Virtual Vehicle platform offers workflow, navigation, telematics, and a range of other solutions to the most innovative fleets and commercial vehicles. Now, it is adding Uptake's predictive analytics to the Safety and Maintenance category of its growing ecosystem of third-party applications.

"When fleet managers tell us they want new capabilities for optimizing and streamlining their business, we find the best-in-class solution," said Joe Jumayao, Vice President of Business Development at Platform Science. "Fleet managers don't want to lose time waiting on parts and repairs. They want to keep trucks rolling and deliveries arriving on time. Uptake will help them do that."

"We are thrilled to partner with the leader in connected vehicles and join the ecosystem that puts the most vital information right at the fingertips of fleet managers," said Kayne Grau, CEO of Uptake. "This partnership comes during peak season for fleets, when drivers and technicians are often at their busiest. We're excited to extend our capabilities to Platform Science's large network for a meaningful impact on the efficiency of the transportation industry."

Fleets using Uptake via the Virtual Vehicle platform will be equipped with real-time and historical data to better inform maintenance strategies and predict vehicle needs. These insights can be leveraged to maximize mechanics' time, improve labor effectiveness and streamline operations. Users will also get improved visibility into the condition of their vehicles, which is critical to their longevity. The end result will be as much as 20% reduction in downtime and impactful maintenance operations for optimal fleet performance.

In collaboration with Platform Science, Uptake will be able to provide comprehensive data insights to some of the largest truck fleets in the country. These insights enable fleet managers to transition from calendar-based preventive maintenance schedules to a dynamic predictive maintenance strategy. The transition will enable fleets to save on repair costs by an average of 12% and minimize delays by helping them prevent unplanned roadside breakdowns and catastrophic failures. Uptake users will also have access to Platform Science's expert support team, who are available 24 hours a day to answer questions.

Uptake Fleet is available to Platform Science users today through the Virtual Vehicle platform. To learn more about the partnership, visit https://www.platformscience.com/appsintegrations/uptake-fleet .

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Platform Science was ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader, FreightWaves, for both 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com

About Uptake

Uptake is a leader in predictive analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS), working to translate data into smarter operations. Driven by industrial data science, Uptake enables and delivers actionable insights that predict truck and component failure, optimize parts and maintenance strategies, and visualize cost information with more than 45 patents, almost 200 data science models and recognition by Gartner, Verdantix, the World Economic Forum, CNBC, and Forbes. Uptake is based in Chicago. To stay up-to-date on what we're doing, visit us at www.uptake.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

