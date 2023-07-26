Rakuten Mobile Selects Oracle Policy and Charging on Rakuten Symphony Symcloud to Accelerate 4G and 5G Services

TOKYO and AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Mobile has chosen Oracle Communications' cloud native converged policy and charging solutions to support its fast-growing 4G and 5G services, with plans to onboard to Rakuten Symphony's Symworld™ Marketplace. These solutions will run on Rakuten Symphony's Symcloud Cloud Native Platform (CNP) and will help execute on the operator's vision for an automated, high-performance architecture that easily scales to support consumer and business use cases across industries.

"Partnering with Oracle ensures that we are delivering on Rakuten Mobile's top priorities of maintaining the highest service quality levels and customer experience on our fully virtualized, cloud native, mobile network. Oracle's policy and charging solutions position us to rapidly launch innovative offerings to meet new customer demands, including new data and voice service plans for enterprise and individual customers," said Tareq Amin, Co-CEO of Rakuten Mobile and CEO of Rakuten Symphony. "The new collaboration is in-line with our commitment to extend our Symcloud validation and support for the BSS/OSS ecosystem players. It also allows us to easily onboard the Oracle solutions on Symcloud Cloud Native Platform (CNP) as a first step to potentially offering rapid and simplified deployment of these industry-leading services to global telco customers in the future."

Oracle's policy and charging solutions will help the operator to strategically monetize its 4G and 5G networks by supporting new business models and experiences, such as 5G-enabled VR theaters, while maintaining high-service performance as the customer base scales.

Cloud-led telco disruption

Rakuten Mobile has challenged the status quo in the telecommunications industry by running a fully cloud native, autonomous network that offers high reliability and availability. Oracle Converged Policy and Oracle Cloud Scale Charging will enable the operator to take advantage of new business models driven by emerging consumer and enterprise use cases. Deploying these solutions on Symcloud Cloud Native Platform (CNP) enables them to benefit from the performance, scaling, availability, and automation capabilities of CNP.

The Symworld™ marketplace was created to simplify the process of telecom application onboarding and making approved applications generally available for all Symworld™ customers. The Symworld™ platform digitalizes all telecom processes for planning, deploying, securing, and monitoring the software in live telecom networks; and makes Symworld™ marketplace applications one-click away from deployment.

"In five short years, Rakuten Mobile has earned the well-deserved reputation of global technology disruptor with its bold vision to embrace a fully cloud native network, a common cloud platform, and autonomous operations," said Jason Rutherford, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications, Applications. "Deploying Oracle's converged policy and charging technologies will help empower more intelligent policy decisions and shorten the runway to quickly test, launch, and monetize new services."

To learn more about Oracle Communications industry solutions, visit: Oracle Communications LinkedIn.

About Rakuten Mobile

Rakuten Mobile, Inc. is a Rakuten Group company responsible for mobile communications. As the fourth entrant to the mobile carrier business in Japan, Rakuten Mobile aims to redefine industry expectations and provide simple and easy-to-use mobile services through its innovative network technology. For more information, please visit: https://corp.mobile.rakuten.co.jp/english/

About Rakuten Symphony

Rakuten Symphony is reimagining telecom, changing supply chain norms and disrupting

outmoded thinking that threatens the industry's pursuit of rapid innovation and growth. Based on proven modern infrastructure practices, its open interface platforms make it possible to launch and operate advanced mobile services in a fraction of the time and cost of conventional approaches, with no compromise to network quality or security. Rakuten Symphony has operations in Japan, the United States, Singapore, India, Europe and the Middle East Africa region. For more information, visit: https://symphony.rakuten.com.

About Oracle Communications

Oracle Communications provides integrated communications and cloud solutions for Service Providers and Enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey in a communications-driven world from network evolution to digital business to customer experience. www.oracle.com/communications

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

