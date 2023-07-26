MAA REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA), today announced operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 1.24



$ 1.82



$ 2.40



$ 2.76



























Funds from operations (FFO) per Share - diluted

$ 2.39



$ 1.82



$ 4.70



$ 3.89



























Core FFO per Share - diluted

$ 2.28



$ 2.02



$ 4.56



$ 4.00



A reconciliation of FFO and Core FFO to Net income available for MAA common shareholders, and discussion of the components of FFO and Core FFO, can be found later in this release. FFO per Share – diluted and Core FFO per Share – diluted include diluted common shares and units.

Eric Bolton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Leasing conditions across our markets continue to reflect a strong demand for apartment housing. Leasing traffic remains strong and move-outs by existing residents remain historically low. Our Sunbelt markets continue to demonstrate solid employment conditions and positive migration trends that are further supporting absorption of the new apartment supply delivering in our markets. Overall performance remains ahead of our expectations we had for calendar year 2023."

Highlights

During the second quarter of 2023, MAA's Same Store Portfolio produced growth in revenues of 8.1%, as compared to the same period in the prior year, with Average Effective Rent per Unit up 9.3% while capturing strong Average Physcial Occupancy of 95.5%.

During the second quarter of 2023, MAA's Same Store Portfolio property operating expense and Net Operating Income (NOI) increased by 7.2% and 8.6%, respectively, as compared to the same period in the prior year.

As of June 30, 2023 , resident turnover remained low at 45.7% on a trailing 12 month basis driven by historically low levels of move-outs associated with buying single family-homes.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2023, MAA had six communities under development, representing 2,310 units once complete, with a projected total cost of $735.0 million and an estimated $343.5 million remaining to be funded.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2023, MAA had a recently completed development community in lease-up. That community is expected to stabilize in the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter of 2023, MAA completed the lease-up of MAA LoSo, located in the Charlotte, North Carolina market.

MAA completed the redevelopment of 1,878 apartment homes during the second quarter of 2023, capturing average rental rate increases of approximately 8% above non-renovated units.

MAA's balance sheet remains strong with a historically low Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDAre ratio of 3.41x and $1.4 billion of combined cash and available capacity under MAALP's unsecured revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2023 .

Same Store Portfolio Operating Results

To ensure comparable reporting with prior periods, the Same Store Portfolio includes properties that were owned by MAA and stabilized at the beginning of the previous year. Same Store Portfolio results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in the prior year are summarized below:





Three months ended June 30, 2023 vs. 2022

Six months ended June 30, 2023 vs. 2022



Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Average Effective Rent per Unit

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Average Effective Rent per Unit Same Store Operating Growth

8.1 %

7.2 %

8.6 %

9.3 %

9.5 %

7.7 %

10.5 %

10.9 %

A reconciliation of NOI, including Same Store NOI, to Net income available for MAA common shareholders, and discussion of the components of NOI, can be found later in this release.

Same Store Portfolio operating statistics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 are summarized below:





Three months ended June 30, 2023

Six months ended June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023



Average Effective Rent per Unit



Average Physical Occupancy

Average Effective Rent per Unit



Average Physical Occupancy

Resident Turnover Same Store Operating Statistics

$ 1,673



95.5 %

$ 1,665



95.5 %

45.7 %































Same Store Portfolio lease pricing for both new and renewing leases effective during the second quarter of 2023, on a blended basis, increased 3.8% as compared to the prior lease, driven by a 6.8% increase for renewing leases and a 0.5% increase for leases to new move-in residents.

Same Store Portfolio lease pricing for both new and renewing leases effective during the six months ended June 30, 2023, on a blended basis, increased 3.8% as compared to the prior lease, driven by a 7.4% increase for renewing leases and a 0.1% increase for leases to new move-in residents.

Development and Lease-up Activity

A summary of MAA's development communities under construction as of the end of the second quarter of 2023 is set forth below (dollars in thousands):







Units as of



Development Costs as of



Expected Project

Total



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



Completions By Year

Development





















Expected



Spend



Expected







Projects (1)



Total



Delivered



Leased



Total



to Date



Remaining



2023



2024



2025



6





2,310





255





141



$ 735,000



$ 391,475



$ 343,525





1





3





2

















































































(1) Three of the development projects are currently leasing or are expected to begin leasing during the third quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter of 2023, MAA funded $51.3 million of costs for current and planned projects, including predevelopment activities. MAA expects to begin multifamily development projects on four to six land parcels currently owned or under contract over the next 18 to 24 months.

During the second quarter of 2023, MAA completed the lease-up of MAA LoSo, located in the Charlotte, North Carolina market. A summary of the total units, physical occupancy and cost of MAA's lease-up communities as of the end of the second quarter of 2023 is set forth below (dollars in thousands):

Total



As of June 30, 2023

Lease-Up



Total



Physical

Spend

Projects (1)



Units



Occupancy

to Date



1





350



80.9 %

$ 59,726





























(1) Lease-up project is expected to stabilize in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The current expected average stabilized NOI yield on the four communities either currently leasing or expected to begin leasing during the third quarter of 2023 is 7.2%.

Property Redevelopment and Repositioning Activity

A summary of MAA's interior redevelopment program and Smart Home technology initiative as of the end of the second quarter of 2023 is set forth below:





As of June 30, 2023









Units



Units



Average Cost



Increase in Average



Remaining Units



Completed



Completed



per Unit



Effective Rent per Unit



Expected to be Completed



QTD



YTD



YTD



YTD



Through December 31, 2023 Redevelopment



1,878





3,206



$ 6,217



$ 106



3,000 - 4,000





























Smart Home



2,276





20,530



$ 1,452



$ 20

(1) 3,500 - 4,500



(1) Projected increase upon lease renewal, opt in or unit turnover.

As of June 30, 2023, MAA had completed installation of Smart Home technology (unit entry locks, mobile control of lights and thermostat and leak monitoring) in over 92,000 units across its apartment community portfolio since the initiative began during the first quarter of 2019.

During the second quarter of 2023, MAA continued its property repositioning program to upgrade and reposition the amenity and common areas at select apartment communities resulting in higher and above market rent growth. The five projects started or projected to start in 2022 and 2023 are expected to deliver yields on cost averaging 8%. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, work continued on properties selected for this program in 2022. An additional six projects are expected to start in the second half of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, MAA spent $6.9 million on this program. As of June 30, 2023, for all projects completed and either fully or partially repriced, MAA has captured yields on cost averaging approximately 18%.

Capital Expenditures

A summary of MAA's capital expenditures and Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 is set forth below (dollars in millions, except per Share data):





Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Core FFO

$ 273.3



$ 239.9



$ 545.5



$ 474.0

Recurring capital expenditures



(32.7)





(31.0)





(49.0)





(45.6)

Core adjusted FFO (Core AFFO)



240.6





208.9





496.5





428.4

Redevelopment, revenue enhancing, commercial and other capital expenditures



(57.4)





(62.9)





(108.8)





(85.9)

FAD

$ 183.2



$ 146.0



$ 387.7



$ 342.5



























Core FFO per Share - diluted

$ 2.28



$ 2.02



$ 4.56



$ 4.00

Core AFFO per Share - diluted

$ 2.01



$ 1.76



$ 4.15



$ 3.61



A reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO, Core AFFO and FAD to Net income available for MAA common shareholders, and discussion of the components of FFO, Core FFO, Core AFFO and FAD, can be found later in this release.

Balance Sheet and Financing Activities

As of June 30, 2023, MAA had $1.4 billion of combined cash and available capacity under MAALP's unsecured revolving credit facility. MAALP refers to Mid-America Apartments, L.P., which is MAA's operating partnership.

Dividends and distributions paid on shares of common stock and noncontrolling interests during the second quarter of 2023 were $167.7 million, as compared to $129.0 million for the same period in the prior year.

Balance sheet highlights as of June 30, 2023 are summarized below (dollars in billions):

Total debt to adjusted total assets (1)

Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDAre (2)

Total debt outstanding



Average effective interest rate

Fixed rate debt as a % of total debt

Total debt average years to maturity

27.5 %

3.41x

$ 4.4



3.4 %

100.0 %



7.5





































(1) As defined in the covenants for the bonds issued by MAALP. (2) Adjusted EBITDAre is calculated for the trailing twelve month period ended June 30, 2023.

A reconciliation of Net Debt to Unsecured notes payable and Secured notes payable and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAre to Net income, along with discussion of the components of Net Debt and Adjusted EBITDAre, can be found later in this release.

118th Consecutive Quarterly Common Dividend Declared

MAA declared its 118th consecutive quarterly common dividend, which will be paid on July 31, 2023 to holders of record on July 14, 2023. The current annual dividend rate is $5.60 per common share. The timing and amount of future dividends will depend on actual cash flows from operations, MAA's financial condition, capital requirements, the annual distribution requirements under the REIT provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and other factors as MAA's Board of Directors deems relevant. MAA's Board of Directors may modify the dividend policy from time to time.

2023 Earnings and Same Store Portfolio Guidance

MAA is updating its prior 2023 guidance for Earnings per common share, Core FFO per Share and Core AFFO per Share. MAA expects to update its full year 2023 Earnings per common share, Core FFO per Share and Core AFFO per Share guidance on a quarterly basis.

FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Acquisition and disposition activity materially affects depreciation and capital gains or losses, which combined, generally represent the majority of the difference between Net income available for common shareholders and FFO. As discussed in the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures found later in this release, MAA's definition of FFO is in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts', or NAREIT's, definition, and Core FFO represents FFO further adjusted for items that are not considered part of MAA's core business operations. MAA believes that Core FFO is helpful in understanding operating performance in that Core FFO excludes not only depreciation expense of real estate assets and certain other non-routine items, but it also excludes certain items that by their nature are not comparable over periods and therefore tend to obscure actual operating performance.

2023 Guidance

Previous Range

Previous Midpoint



Revised Range

Revised Midpoint Earnings:

Full Year 2023

Full Year 2023



Full Year 2023

Full Year 2023 Earnings per common share - diluted

$6.05 to $6.41

$6.23



$5.04 to $5.32

$5.18 Core FFO per Share - diluted

$8.93 to $9.29

$9.11



$9.00 to $9.28

$9.14 Core AFFO per Share - diluted

$8.01 to $8.37

$8.19



$8.08 to $8.36

$8.22



















MAA Same Store Portfolio:

















Property revenue growth

5.25% to 7.25%

6.25 %



5.50% to 7.00%

6.25 % Property operating expense growth

5.15% to 7.15%

6.15 %



5.30% to 6.80%

6.05 % NOI growth

5.30% to 7.30%

6.30 %



5.60% to 7.10%

6.35 %

MAA expects Core FFO for the third quarter of 2023 to be in the range of $2.18 to $2.34 per Share, or $2.26 per Share at the midpoint. MAA does not forecast Earnings per common share on a quarterly basis as MAA generally cannot predict the timing of forecasted acquisition and disposition activity within a particular quarter (rather than during the course of the full year). Additional details and guidance items are provided in the Supplemental Data to this release.

Our property and casualty insurance programs renewed on July 1, 2023 with a total premium increase of approximately 20%, in line with prior guidance.

Supplemental Material and Conference Call

Supplemental data to this release can be found on the "For Investors" page of the MAA website at www.maac.com. MAA will host a conference call to further discuss second quarter results on July 27, 2023, at 9:00 AM Central Time. The conference call-in number is 877-830-2597. You may also join the live webcast of the conference call by accessing the "For Investors" page of the MAA website at www.maac.com. MAA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are filed under the registrant names of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. and Mid-America Apartments, L.P.

About MAA

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of June 30, 2023, MAA had ownership interest in 101,986 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia. For further details, please visit the MAA website at www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com, or via mail at MAA, 6815 Poplar Ave., Suite 500, Germantown, TN 38138, Attn: Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Sections of this release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to our expectations for future periods. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected operating performance and results, property stabilizations, property acquisition and disposition activity, joint venture activity, development and renovation activity and other capital expenditures, and capital raising and financing activity, as well as lease pricing, revenue and expense growth, occupancy, interest rate and other economic expectations. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "forecasts," "projects," "assumes," "will," "may," "could," "should," "budget," "target," "outlook," "proforma," "opportunity," "guidance" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, as described below, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore such forward-looking statements included in this release may not prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements:

inability to generate sufficient cash flows due to unfavorable economic and market conditions, changes in supply and/or demand, competition, uninsured losses, changes in tax and housing laws, or other factors;

exposure to risks inherent in investments in a single industry and sector;

adverse changes in real estate markets, including, but not limited to, the extent of future demand for multifamily units in our significant markets, barriers of entry into new markets which we may seek to enter in the future, limitations on our ability to increase or collect rental rates, competition, our ability to identify and consummate attractive acquisitions or development projects on favorable terms, our ability to consummate any planned dispositions in a timely manner on acceptable terms, and our ability to reinvest sale proceeds in a manner that generates favorable returns;

failure of development communities to be completed within budget and on a timely basis, if at all, to lease-up as anticipated or to achieve anticipated results;

unexpected capital needs;

material changes in operating costs, including real estate taxes, utilities and insurance costs, due to inflation and other factors;

inability to obtain appropriate insurance coverage at reasonable rates, or at all, or losses from catastrophes in excess of our insurance coverage;

ability to obtain financing at favorable rates, if at all, or refinance existing debt as it matures;

level and volatility of interest or capitalization rates or capital market conditions;

the effect of any rating agency actions on the cost and availability of new debt financing;

the impact of adverse developments affecting the U.S. or global banking industry, including bank failures and liquidity concerns, which could cause continued or worsening economic and market volatility, and regulatory responses thereto;

significant change in the mortgage financing market or other factors that would cause single-family housing or other alternative housing options, either as an owned or rental product, to become a more significant competitive product;

ability to continue to satisfy complex rules in order to maintain our status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes, the ability of MAALP to satisfy the rules to maintain its status as a partnership for federal income tax purposes, the ability of our taxable REIT subsidiaries to maintain their status as such for federal income tax purposes, and our ability and the ability of our subsidiaries to operate effectively within the limitations imposed by these rules;

inability to attract and retain qualified personnel;

cyber liability or potential liability for breaches of our or our service providers' information technology systems, or business operations disruptions;

potential liability for environmental contamination;

changes in the legal requirements we are subject to, or the imposition of new legal requirements, that adversely affect our operations;

extreme weather and natural disasters;

disease outbreaks and other public health events and measures that are taken by federal, state, and local governmental authorities in response to such outbreaks and events;

impact of climate change on our properties or operations;

legal proceedings or class action lawsuits;

impact of reputational harm caused by negative press or social media postings of our actions or policies, whether or not warranted;

compliance costs associated with numerous federal, state and local laws and regulations; and

other risks identified in this release and in reports we file with the SEC or in other documents that we publicly disseminate.

New factors may also emerge from time to time that could have a material adverse effect on our business. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this release.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Rental and other property revenues

$ 535,146



$ 495,040



$ 1,064,179



$ 971,118



























Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 144,766



$ 209,780



$ 279,754



$ 319,660



























Total NOI (1)

$ 340,813



$ 313,363



$ 687,043



$ 620,021



























Earnings per common share: (2)























Basic

$ 1.24



$ 1.82



$ 2.40



$ 2.77

Diluted

$ 1.24



$ 1.82



$ 2.40



$ 2.76



























Funds from operations per Share - diluted: (2)























FFO (1)

$ 2.39



$ 1.82



$ 4.70



$ 3.89

Core FFO (1)

$ 2.28



$ 2.02



$ 4.56



$ 4.00

Core AFFO (1)

$ 2.01



$ 1.76



$ 4.15



$ 3.61



























Dividends declared per common share

$ 1.4000



$ 1.2500



$ 2.8000



$ 2.3375



























Dividends/Core FFO (diluted) payout ratio



61.4 %



61.9 %



61.4 %



58.4 % Dividends/Core AFFO (diluted) payout ratio



69.7 %



71.0 %



67.5 %



64.8 %

























Consolidated interest expense

$ 36,723



$ 38,905



$ 74,004



$ 78,026

Mark-to-market debt adjustment



12





(35)





25





(71)

Debt discount and debt issuance cost amortization



(1,530)





(1,474)





(3,061)





(2,947)

Capitalized interest



3,137





2,057





5,883





3,893

Total interest incurred

$ 38,342



$ 39,453



$ 76,851



$ 78,901



























Amortization of principal on notes payable

$ 368



$ 348



$ 730



$ 691







(1) A reconciliation of the following items and discussion of their respective components can be found later in this release: (i) NOI to Net income available for MAA common shareholders; and (ii) FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. (2) See the "Share and Unit Data" section for additional information.

Dollars in thousands, except share price















June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022

Gross Assets (1)

$ 15,970,287



$ 15,543,912

Gross Real Estate Assets (1)

$ 15,746,029



$ 15,336,793

Total debt

$ 4,396,393



$ 4,414,903

Common shares and units outstanding



119,831,650





118,645,269

Share price

$ 151.86



$ 156.99

Book equity value

$ 6,371,063



$ 6,210,419

Market equity value

$ 18,197,634



$ 18,626,121

Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDAre (2)

3.41x



3.71x







(1) A reconciliation of Gross Assets to Total assets and Gross Real Estate Assets to Real estate assets, net, along with discussion of their components, can be found later in this release. (2) Adjusted EBITDAre is calculated for the trailing twelve month period for each date presented. A reconciliation of the following items and discussion of their respective components can be found later in this release: (i) Net Debt to Unsecured notes payable and Secured notes payable; and (ii) EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre to Net income.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Dollars in thousands, except per share data (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenues:























Rental and other property revenues

$ 535,146



$ 495,040



$ 1,064,179



$ 971,118

Expenses:























Operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes and insurance



116,604





110,007





225,208





211,124

Real estate taxes and insurance



77,729





71,670





151,928





139,973

Depreciation and amortization



138,972





134,144





277,473





267,882

Total property operating expenses



333,305





315,821





654,609





618,979

Property management expenses



16,091





15,630





34,019





32,167

General and administrative expenses



13,882





15,580





29,805





31,903

Interest expense



36,723





38,905





74,004





78,026

Loss (gain) on sale of depreciable real estate assets



1





(131,965)





(14)





(131,964)

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate assets



—





(355)





(54)





(378)

Other non-operating (income) expense



(16,992)





28,325





(20,459)





17,530

Income before income tax (expense) benefit



152,136





213,099





292,269





324,855

Income tax (expense) benefit



(2,861)





3,052





(3,805)





4,494

Income from continuing operations before real estate joint venture activity



149,275





216,151





288,464





329,349

Income from real estate joint venture



382





409





767





788

Net income



149,657





216,560





289,231





330,137

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



3,969





5,858





7,633





8,633

Net income available for shareholders



145,688





210,702





281,598





321,504

Dividends to MAA Series I preferred shareholders



922





922





1,844





1,844

Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 144,766



$ 209,780



$ 279,754



$ 319,660



























Earnings per common share - basic:























Net income available for common shareholders

$ 1.24



$ 1.82



$ 2.40



$ 2.77



























Earnings per common share - diluted:























Net income available for common shareholders

$ 1.24



$ 1.82



$ 2.40



$ 2.76



SHARE AND UNIT DATA

Shares and units in thousands

Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net Income Shares (1)























Weighted average common shares - basic



116,621





115,353





116,401





115,306

Effect of dilutive securities



104





203





157





336

Weighted average common shares - diluted



116,725





115,556





116,558





115,642

Funds From Operations Shares And Units























Weighted average common shares and units - basic



119,776





118,555





119,558





118,509

Weighted average common shares and units - diluted



119,823





118,638





119,607





118,654

Period End Shares And Units























Common shares at June 30,



116,677





115,439





116,677





115,439

Operating Partnership units at June 30,



3,155





3,202





3,155





3,202

Total common shares and units at June 30,



119,832





118,641





119,832





118,641







(1) For additional information on the calculation of diluted common shares and earnings per common share, please refer to the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in MAA's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, expected to be filed with the SEC on or about July 27, 2023.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Dollars in thousands (Unaudited)















June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022

Assets











Real estate assets:











Land

$ 2,008,523



$ 2,008,364

Buildings and improvements and other



13,076,345





12,841,947

Development and capital improvements in progress



394,798





332,035







15,479,666





15,182,346

Less: Accumulated depreciation



(4,579,117)





(4,302,747)







10,900,549





10,879,599

Undeveloped land



73,861





64,312

Investment in real estate joint venture



42,347





42,290

Real estate assets, net



11,016,757





10,986,201















Cash and cash equivalents



150,155





38,659

Restricted cash



13,570





22,412

Other assets



210,688





193,893

Total assets

$ 11,391,170



$ 11,241,165















Liabilities and equity











Liabilities:











Unsecured notes payable

$ 4,033,091



$ 4,050,910

Secured notes payable



363,302





363,993

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



623,714





615,843

Total liabilities



5,020,107





5,030,746















Redeemable common stock



20,991





20,671















Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock



9





9

Common stock



1,168





1,152

Additional paid-in capital



7,405,572





7,202,834

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income



(1,235,118)





(1,188,854)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(9,514)





(10,052)

Total MAA shareholders' equity



6,162,117





6,005,089

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership units



165,626





163,595

Total Company's shareholders' equity



6,327,743





6,168,684

Noncontrolling interests - consolidated real estate entities



22,329





21,064

Total equity



6,350,072





6,189,748

Total liabilities and equity

$ 11,391,170



$ 11,241,165



RECONCILIATION OF FFO, CORE FFO, CORE AFFO AND FAD TO NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR MAA COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

Amounts in thousands, except per share and unit data

Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 144,766



$ 209,780



$ 279,754



$ 319,660

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets



137,456





132,333





274,254





264,343

Loss (gain) on sale of depreciable real estate assets



1





(131,965)





(14)





(131,964)

MAA's share of depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate joint venture



152





156





303





310

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



3,969





5,858





7,633





8,633

FFO attributable to common shareholders and unitholders



286,344





216,162





561,930





460,982

(Gain) loss on embedded derivative in preferred shares (1)



(4,952)





21,835





(9,387)





9,939

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate assets



—





(355)





(54)





(378)

(Gain) loss on investments, net of tax (1) (2)



(6,575)





16,489





(5,769)





24,566

Casualty related charges (recoveries), net (1) (3)



75





(14,413)





371





(22,125)

Legal costs and settlements, net (1)



(1,600)





(2)





(1,600)





535

COVID-19 related costs (1)



—





105





—





442

Mark-to-market debt adjustment (4)



(12)





35





(25)





71

Core FFO attributable to common shareholders and unitholders



273,280





239,856





545,466





474,032

Recurring capital expenditures



(32,669)





(30,957)





(48,999)





(45,674)

Core AFFO attributable to common shareholders and unitholders



240,611





208,899





496,467





428,358

Redevelopment capital expenditures



(26,310)





(42,393)





(57,719)





(53,507)

Revenue enhancing capital expenditures



(20,388)





(14,172)





(32,045)





(22,928)

Commercial capital expenditures



(1,129)





(1,106)





(2,436)





(2,027)

Other capital expenditures (5)



(9,567)





(5,214)





(16,555)





(7,410)

FAD attributable to common shareholders and unitholders

$ 183,217



$ 146,014



$ 387,712



$ 342,486



























Dividends and distributions paid

$ 167,742



$ 129,009



$ 333,854



$ 257,925



























Weighted average common shares - diluted



116,725





115,556





116,558





115,642

FFO weighted average common shares and units - diluted



119,823





118,638





119,607





118,654



























Earnings per common share - diluted:























Net income available for common shareholders

$ 1.24



$ 1.82



$ 2.40



$ 2.76



























FFO per Share - diluted

$ 2.39



$ 1.82



$ 4.70



$ 3.89

Core FFO per Share - diluted

$ 2.28



$ 2.02



$ 4.56



$ 4.00

Core AFFO per Share - diluted

$ 2.01



$ 1.76



$ 4.15



$ 3.61







(1) Included in Other non-operating (income) expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 gain on investments are presented net of tax expense of $1.7 million and $1.5 million, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, loss on investments are presented net of tax benefit of $4.4 million and $6.5 million, respectively. (3) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, MAA recognized a gain of $12.8 million and $20.4 million, respectively, from the receipt of insurance proceeds that exceeded its casualty losses related to winter storm Uri. (4) Included in Interest expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (5) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, $0.8 million and $1.3 million, respectively, of corporate related capital expenditures are excluded from other capital expenditures.

RECONCILIATION OF NET OPERATING INCOME TO NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR MAA COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

Dollars in thousands

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,

2023



March 31,

2023



June 30,

2022



June 30,

2023



June 30,

2022

Net Operating Income





























Same Store NOI

$ 323,435



$ 328,940



$ 297,888



$ 652,375



$ 590,324

Non-Same Store and Other NOI



17,378





17,290





15,475





34,668





29,697

Total NOI



340,813





346,230





313,363





687,043





620,021

Depreciation and amortization



(138,972)





(138,501)





(134,144)





(277,473)





(267,882)

Property management expenses



(16,091)





(17,928)





(15,630)





(34,019)





(32,167)

General and administrative expenses



(13,882)





(15,923)





(15,580)





(29,805)





(31,903)

Interest expense



(36,723)





(37,281)





(38,905)





(74,004)





(78,026)

(Loss) gain on sale of depreciable real estate assets



(1)





15





131,965





14





131,964

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate assets



—





54





355





54





378

Other non-operating income (expense)



16,992





3,467





(28,325)





20,459





(17,530)

Income tax (expense) benefit



(2,861)





(944)





3,052





(3,805)





4,494

Income from real estate joint venture



382





385





409





767





788

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(3,969)





(3,664)





(5,858)





(7,633)





(8,633)

Dividends to MAA Series I preferred shareholders



(922)





(922)





(922)





(1,844)





(1,844)

Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 144,766



$ 134,988



$ 209,780



$ 279,754



$ 319,660



RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre TO NET INCOME

Dollars in thousands

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022

Net income

$ 149,657



$ 216,560



$ 613,870



$ 654,776

Depreciation and amortization



138,972





134,144





552,589





542,998

Interest expense



36,723





38,905





150,725





154,747

Income tax expense (benefit)



2,861





(3,052)





2,091





(6,208)

EBITDA



328,213





386,557





1,319,275





1,346,313

Loss (gain) on sale of depreciable real estate assets



1





(131,965)





(82,812)





(214,762)

Adjustments to reflect the Company's share of EBITDAre of an unconsolidated affiliate



336





340





1,350





1,357

EBITDAre



328,550





254,932





1,237,813





1,132,908

(Gain) loss on embedded derivative in preferred shares (1)



(4,952)





21,835





1,781





21,107

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate assets



—





(355)





(485)





(809)

(Gain) loss on investments (1)



(8,317)





20,860





6,971





45,357

Casualty related charges (recoveries), net (1) (2)



75





(14,413)





(7,434)





(29,930)

Loss on debt extinguishment (1)



—





—





47





47

Legal costs and settlements, net (1)



(1,600)





(2)





6,400





8,535

COVID-19 related costs (1)



—





105





133





575

Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 313,756



$ 282,962



$ 1,245,226



$ 1,177,790







(1) Included in Other non-operating (income) expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and twelve months ended June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, MAA recognized a gain of $12.8 million, $8.6 million and $29.0 million, respectively, from the receipt of insurance proceeds that exceeded its casualty losses related to winter storm Uri.

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO UNSECURED NOTES PAYABLE AND SECURED NOTES PAYABLE

Dollars in thousands















June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022

Unsecured notes payable

$ 4,033,091



$ 4,050,910

Secured notes payable



363,302





363,993

Total debt



4,396,393





4,414,903

Cash and cash equivalents



(150,155)





(38,659)

1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash (1)



—





(9,186)

Net Debt

$ 4,246,238



$ 4,367,058





(1) Included in Restricted cash in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS ASSETS TO TOTAL ASSETS

Dollars in thousands















June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022

Total assets

$ 11,391,170



$ 11,241,165

Accumulated depreciation



4,579,117





4,302,747

Gross Assets

$ 15,970,287



$ 15,543,912



RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REAL ESTATE ASSETS TO REAL ESTATE ASSETS, NET

Dollars in thousands















June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022

Real estate assets, net

$ 11,016,757



$ 10,986,201

Accumulated depreciation



4,579,117





4,302,747

Cash and cash equivalents



150,155





38,659

1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash (1)



—





9,186

Gross Real Estate Assets

$ 15,746,029



$ 15,336,793





(1) Included in Restricted cash in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDAre

For purposes of calculations in this release, Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for real estate, or Adjusted EBITDAre, represents EBITDAre further adjusted for items that are not considered part of MAA's core operations such as adjustments related to the fair value of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares, gain or loss on sale of non-depreciable assets, gain or loss on investments, casualty related (recoveries) charges, net, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, legal costs and settlements, net and COVID-19 related costs. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers Adjusted EBITDAre to be an important measure of performance from core operations because Adjusted EBITDAre does not include various income and expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. MAA's computation of Adjusted EBITDAre may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre. Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.

Core Adjusted Funds from Operations (Core AFFO)

Core AFFO is composed of Core FFO less recurring capital expenditures. Because net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is added back, Core AFFO, when used in this release, represents Core AFFO attributable to common shareholders and unitholders. Core AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers Core AFFO to be an important measure of performance from operations because Core AFFO measures the ability to control revenues, expenses and recurring capital expenditures.

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO)

Core FFO represents FFO as adjusted for items that are not considered part of MAA's core business operations such as adjustments related to the fair value of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares, gain or loss on sale of non-depreciable assets, gain or loss on investments, net of tax, casualty related (recoveries) charges, net, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, legal costs and settlements, net, COVID-19 related costs, mark-to-market debt adjustments and other non-core items. Because net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is added back, Core FFO, when used in this release, represents Core FFO attributable to common shareholders and unitholders. While MAA's definition of Core FFO may be similar to others in the industry, MAA's methodology for calculating Core FFO may differ from that utilized by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. MAA believes that Core FFO is helpful in understanding its core operating performance between periods in that it removes certain items that by their nature are not comparable over periods and therefore tend to obscure actual operating performance.

EBITDA

For purposes of calculations in this release, Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, or EBITDA, is composed of net income plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income taxes. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers EBITDA to be an important measure of performance from core operations because EBITDA does not include various expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.

EBITDAre

For purposes of calculations in this release, Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for real estate, or EBITDAre, is composed of EBITDA further adjusted for the gain or loss on sale of depreciable asset sales and adjustments to reflect MAA's share of EBITDAre of an unconsolidated affiliate. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers EBITDAre to be an important measure of performance from core operations because EBITDAre does not include various expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. While MAA's definition of EBITDAre is in accordance with NAREIT's definition, it may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies to calculate EBITDAre. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.

Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)

FAD is composed of Core FFO less total capital expenditures, excluding development spending, property acquisitions, capital expenditures relating to significant casualty losses that management expects to be reimbursed by insurance proceeds and corporate related capital expenditures. Because net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is added back, FAD, when used in this release, represents FAD attributable to common shareholders and unitholders. FAD should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers FAD to be an important measure of performance from core operations because FAD measures the ability to control revenues, expenses and capital expenditures.

Funds From Operations (FFO)

FFO represents net income available for MAA common shareholders (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding gain or loss on disposition of operating properties and asset impairment, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, and adjustments for joint ventures. Because net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is added back, FFO, when used in this release, represents FFO attributable to common shareholders and unitholders. While MAA's definition of FFO is in accordance with NAREIT's definition, it may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO utilized by other companies and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. MAA believes that FFO is helpful in understanding operating performance in that FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies.

Gross Assets

Gross Assets represents Total assets plus Accumulated depreciation. MAA believes that Gross Assets can be used as a helpful tool in evaluating its balance sheet positions. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)

Gross Real Estate Assets

Gross Real Estate Assets represents Real estate assets, net plus Accumulated depreciation, Cash and cash equivalents and 1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash. MAA believes that Gross Real Estate Assets can be used as a helpful tool in evaluating its balance sheet positions. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies.

Net Debt

Net Debt represents Unsecured notes payable and Secured notes payable less Cash and cash equivalents and 1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash. MAA believes Net Debt is a helpful tool in evaluating its debt position.

Net Operating Income (NOI)

Net Operating Income represents Rental and other property revenues less Total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, for all properties held during the period, regardless of their status as held for sale. NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes NOI is a helpful tool in evaluating operating performance because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance.

Non-Same Store and Other NOI

Non-Same Store and Other NOI represents Rental and other property revenues less Total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, for all properties classified within the Non-Same Store and Other Portfolio during the period. Non-Same Store and Other NOI includes all storm-related expenses related to hurricanes. Non-Same Store and Other NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes Non-Same Store and Other NOI is a helpful tool in evaluating operating performance because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance.

Same Store NOI

Same Store NOI represents Rental and other property revenues less Total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, for all properties classified within the Same Store Portfolio during the period. Same Store NOI excludes storm-related expenses related to hurricanes. Same Store NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes Same Store NOI is a helpful tool in evaluating operating performance because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance.

OTHER KEY DEFINITIONS

Average Effective Rent per Unit

Average Effective Rent per Unit represents the average of gross rent amounts after the effect of leasing concessions for occupied units plus prevalent market rates asked for unoccupied units, divided by the total number of units. Leasing concessions represent discounts to the current market rate. MAA believes average effective rent is a helpful measurement in evaluating average pricing. It does not represent actual rental revenue collected per unit.

Average Physical Occupancy

Average Physical Occupancy represents the average of the daily physical occupancy for an applicable period.

Development Communities

Communities remain identified as development until certificates of occupancy are obtained for all units under development. Once all units are delivered and available for occupancy, the community moves into the Lease-up Communities portfolio.

Lease-up Communities

New acquisitions acquired during lease-up and newly developed communities remain in the Lease-up Communities portfolio until stabilized. Communities are considered stabilized when achieving 90% average physical occupancy for 90 days.

Non-Same Store and Other Portfolio

Non-Same Store and Other Portfolio includes recently acquired communities, communities in development or lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a significant casualty loss, stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements defined by the Same Store Portfolio, retail properties and commercial properties.

Resident Turnover

Resident turnover represents resident move outs excluding transfers within the Same Store Portfolio as a percentage of expiring leases on a rolling twelve month basis as of the end of the reported quarter.

Same Store Portfolio

MAA reviews its Same Store Portfolio at the beginning of each calendar year, or as significant transactions or events warrant. Communities are generally added into the Same Store Portfolio if they were owned and stabilized at the beginning of the previous year. Communities are considered stabilized when achieving 90% average physical occupancy for 90 days. Communities that have been approved by MAA's Board of Directors for disposition are excluded from the Same Store Portfolio. Communities that have experienced a significant casualty loss are also excluded from the Same Store Portfolio.

