GLOBE LIFE INC. REPORTS Second Quarter 2023 Results

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) reported today that for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net income was $2.24 per diluted common share, compared with $2.26 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income for the quarter was $2.61 per diluted common share, compared with $2.54 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter.

The results included herein reflect the adoption of ASU 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance (Topic 944): Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts (LDTI). Globe Life Inc. implemented the standard on January 1, 2023 using the modified retrospective transition method at adoption. As a result of this election, the prior year figures have been restated as of January 1, 2021 with impacts to Shareholders' Equity, underwriting margins and net income.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Net income as an ROE was 22.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 . Net operating income as an ROE excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) was 14.6% for the same period.

At the Liberty National Division, life net sales and health net sales increased over the year-ago quarter by 21% and 18%, respectively. Additionally, life premiums increased 7% and the average producing agent count increased 17% over the year-ago quarter.

At the Family Heritage Division, health net sales increased 19% and premiums increased 8% over the year-ago quarter. Additionally, the average producing agent count increased 15% over the year-ago quarter.

The combined average agent count for the three exclusive agencies surpassed 15,000 for the first time.

Net investment income grew 7% over the year-ago quarter.

778,328 shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock were repurchased during the quarter.

Note: As used in the earnings release, "Globe Life," the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Globe Life Inc., a Delaware corporation incorporated in 1979, its subsidiaries and affiliates.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2023

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Operating Summary

Per Share













Three Months Ended June 30,





Three Months Ended June 30,





2023

2022

% Chg.

2023

2022

% Chg. Insurance underwriting income(2) $ 3.28

$ 3.24

1

$ 315,356

$ 320,616

(2) Excess investment income(2) 0.33

0.24

38

31,385

24,065

30 Interest on debt (0.27)

(0.22)

23

(25,818)

(21,828)

18 Parent Company expense (0.03)

(0.03)





(3,088)

(2,893)



Income tax expense (0.63)

(0.63)

—

(60,801)

(62,204)

(2) Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of tax (0.06)

(0.06)





(5,558)

(6,083)



Net operating income 2.61

2.54

3

251,476

251,673

—























Reconciling items, net of tax:





















Realized gain (loss)—investments (0.38)

(0.24)





(36,216)

(24,052)



Non-operating expenses —

(0.04)





—

(3,648)



Net income(3) $ 2.24

$ 2.26





$ 215,260

$ 223,973



























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 96,251

98,941

















(1) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) Definitions included within this document. (3) A GAAP-basis condensed consolidated statement of operations is included in the appendix of this report.

Note: Tables in this earnings release may not sum due to rounding.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2023

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES

Shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, and book value per share, excluding AOCI, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of changes in AOCI, which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates. Management views the business in this manner because it creates more meaningful and easily identifiable trends, as we exclude fluctuations resulting from changes in interest rates. Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 Net income as an ROE(1) 22.4 %

35.6 % Net operating income as an ROE (excluding AOCI) 14.6 %

15.6 %









June 30,

2023

2022 Shareholders' equity $ 3,980,306

$ 3,220,303 Impact of adjustment to exclude AOCI 2,943,897

3,228,025 Shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 6,924,203

$ 6,448,328







Book value per share $ 41.44

$ 32.78 Impact of adjustment to exclude AOCI 30.65

32.86 Book value per share, excluding AOCI $ 72.09

$ 65.64

(1) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

INSURANCE OPERATIONS:

Life insurance accounted for 76% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 70% of total premium revenue.

Health insurance accounted for 24% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 30% of total premium revenue.

Net sales of life insurance were flat for the quarter, but net health sales increased 12%.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Insurance Premium Revenue



Quarter Ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

% Chg.

Life insurance $ 781,733

$ 756,892

3

Health insurance 329,187

320,307

3

Annuity —

—





Total $ 1,110,920

$ 1,077,199

3



GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2023

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME

Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life, health, and annuity segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations (excluding interest on policy liabilities), commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life, health, and annuity segments, plus other income, less administrative expenses. It excludes the investment segment, interest on debt, Parent Company expense, stock compensation expense and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations section above.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Insurance Underwriting Income

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2023

% of Premium

June 30, 2022

% of Premium

% Chg. Insurance underwriting margins:

















Life $ 296,130

38

$ 299,125

40

(1) Health 92,419

28

91,911

29

1 Annuity 2,181





2,981









390,730





394,017





(1) Other income 85





299







Administrative expenses (75,459)





(73,700)





2 Insurance underwriting income $ 315,356





$ 320,616





(2) Per share $ 3.28





$ 3.24





1

The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 6.8%, same as the year-ago quarter.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2023

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Our distribution channels consist of the following exclusive agencies: American Income Life Division (American Income), Liberty National Division (Liberty National) and Family Heritage Division (Family Heritage); an independent agency, United American Division (United American); and our Direct to Consumer Division (Direct to Consumer).

Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

Life Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2023

2022





Amount

% of

Premium

Amount

% of

Premium

%

Chg. American Income $ 179,537

45

$ 176,877

47

2 Direct to Consumer 56,433

23

61,472

25

(8) Liberty National 28,386

33

27,742

34

2 Other 31,774

61

33,034

63

(4) Total $ 296,130

38

$ 299,125

40

(1)

Life Premium

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2023

2022

% Chg. American Income $ 394,620

$ 375,748

5 Direct to Consumer 248,607

247,264

1 Liberty National 86,634

81,316

7 Other 51,872

52,564

(1) Total $ 781,733

$ 756,892

3

Life Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2023

2022

% Chg. American Income $ 81,940

$ 85,164

(4) Direct to Consumer 31,629

32,616

(3) Liberty National 23,269

19,260

21 Other 2,450

2,580

(5) Total $ 139,288

$ 139,620

—

(1) Net sales, a statistical performance measure, is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2023

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Health Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2023

2022





Amount

% of

Premium

Amount

% of

Premium

%

Chg. United American $ 14,753

11

$ 16,880

12

(13) Family Heritage 32,704

33

28,743

32

14 Liberty National 26,208

56

25,773

55

2 American Income 18,169

62

18,613

63

(2) Direct to Consumer 585

3

1,902

11

(69) Total $ 92,419

28

$ 91,911

29

1

Health Premium

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2023

2022

% Chg. United American $ 137,453

$ 135,444

1 Family Heritage 98,129

90,758

8 Liberty National 46,903

46,846

— American Income 29,527

29,411

— Direct to Consumer 17,175

17,848

(4) Total $ 329,187

$ 320,307

3

Health Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2023

2022

% Chg. United American $ 12,933

$ 12,377

4 Family Heritage 23,010

19,405

19 Liberty National 8,058

6,823

18 American Income 4,712

4,807

(2) Direct to Consumer 707

642

10 Total $ 49,420

$ 44,054

12

(1) Net sales, a statistical performance measure, is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2023

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Quarterly Average Producing Agent Count(1)

Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended

June 30,





March 31,

2023

2022

%

Chg.

2023 American Income 10,488

9,670

8

9,714 Liberty National 3,180

2,713

17

3,011 Family Heritage 1,345

1,173

15

1,298

(1) The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the end of each week during the period.

INVESTMENTS

Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less the required interest attributable to policy liabilities. We also view excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted common share.

Excess Investment Income

Quarter Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

% Chg. Net investment income $ 261,244

$ 244,712

7 Interest on policy liabilities(1) (229,859)

(220,647)

4 Excess investment income $ 31,385

$ 24,065

30 Per share $ 0.33

$ 0.24

38

(1) Interest on policy liabilities is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure. The amounts presented for 2022 have been retrospectively adjusted to exclude the interest on deferred acquisition costs due to the LDTI standard and the interest on debt.

Net investment income increased 6.8%, and average invested assets increased 3.5%. Required interest on policy liabilities increased 4.2%, and average policy liabilities increased 4.4%.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2023

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at June 30, 2023 is as follows:

Investment Portfolio

As of

June 30, 2023

Amount

% of Total Fixed maturities at fair value(1) $ 17,033,450

91 Policy loans 633,558

3 Other long-term investments(2) 1,010,136

5 Short-term investments 71,128

— Total $ 18,748,272





(1) As of June 30, 2023, fixed maturities at amortized cost were $18.6 billion, net of $73 million of allowance for credit losses. (2) Includes $759 million of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have a cost of $746 million as of June 30, 2023.

Fixed maturities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, by asset class as of June 30, 2023 are as follows:

Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector

As of

June 30, 2023

Investment

Grade

Below

Investment

Grade

Total

Amortized

Cost, net Corporate bonds $ 14,535,813

$ 447,197

$ 14,983,010 Municipals 3,071,617

—

3,071,617 Government, agencies and GSEs 435,917

—

435,917 Collateralized debt obligations —

37,080

37,080 Other asset-backed securities 75,216

12,131

87,347 Total $ 18,118,563

$ 496,408

$ 18,614,971

Below are fixed maturities available for sale by amortized cost, allowance for credit losses, and fair value at June 30, 2023 and the corresponding amounts of net unrealized gains and losses recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

As of Amortized Cost

Allowance for

Credit Losses

Net Unrealized

Gains

(Losses)

Fair Value June 30, 2023 $ 18,687,479

$ (72,508)

$ (1,581,521)

$ 17,033,450

At amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, 97% of fixed maturities (97% at fair value) were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.18% during the second quarter of 2023, compared with 5.16% in the year-ago quarter.

Globe Life is not a party to any credit default swaps and does not participate in securities lending.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2023

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity investments is as follows:

Fixed Maturity Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

June 30,

2023

2022 Amount $ 359,487

$ 399,581 Average annual effective yield 5.8 %

5.3 % Average rating AA-

A+ Average life (in years) to:





Next call 15.5

11.3 Maturity 24.4

25.7

SHARE REPURCHASE:

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 778,328 shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $83 million and an average share price of $107.26.

LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:

Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. These cash flows are not impacted by volatile equity markets. Liquidity at the Parent Company is sufficient to meet additional capital needs of the insurance companies.

EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING December 31, 2023:

Globe Life projects net operating income between $10.37 to $10.57 per diluted common share for the year ending December 31, 2023.

NON-GAAP MEASURES:

In this news release, Globe Life includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. Globe Life's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed financial information, including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements, is located at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Investors page under "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Whether or not actual results differ materially from forward-looking statements may depend on numerous foreseeable and unforeseeable events or developments, which may be national in scope, related to the insurance industry generally, or applicable to the Company specifically. Such events or developments could include, but are not necessarily limited to:

1) Economic and other conditions, including the continued impact of the recent pandemic, leading to unexpected changes in lapse rates and/or sales of our policies, as well as levels of mortality, morbidity, and utilization of health care services that differ from Globe Life's assumptions;

2) Regulatory developments, including changes in accounting standards or governmental regulations (particularly those impacting taxes and changes to the Federal Medicare program that would affect Medicare Supplement);

3) Market trends in the senior-aged health care industry that provide alternatives to traditional Medicare (such as Health Maintenance Organizations and other managed care or private plans) and that could affect the sales of traditional Medicare Supplement insurance;

4) Interest rate changes that affect product sales and/or investment portfolio yield;

5) General economic, industry sector or individual borrowers' financial conditions that may affect the current market value of securities we own, or that may impair an issuer's ability to make principal and/or interest payments due on those securities;

6) Changes in pricing competition;

7) Litigation results;

8) Levels of administrative and operational efficiencies that differ from our assumptions;

9) The ability to obtain timely and appropriate premium rate increases for health insurance policies from our regulators;

10) The customer response to new products and marketing initiatives;

11) Reported amounts in the consolidated financial statements which are based on management estimates and judgments which may differ from the actual amounts ultimately realized;

12) Compromise by a malicious actor or other event that causes a loss of secure data from, or inaccessibility to, our computer and other information technology systems; and

13) Globe Life's ability to access the commercial paper and debt markets, particularly if such markets become unpredictable or unstable for a certain period.

Readers are also directed to consider other risks and uncertainties described in other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Globe Life specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST:

Globe Life will provide a live audio webcast of its second quarter 2023 earnings release conference call with financial analysts at 12:00 pm (Eastern) tomorrow, July 27, 2023. Access to the live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Calls and Meetings page, at the Conference Calls on the Web icon. Immediately following this press release, supplemental financial reports will be available before the conference call on the Investors page menu of the Globe Life website at "Financial Reports."

APPENDIX

GLOBE LIFE INC. GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022(3)

2023

2022(3) Revenue:













Life premium $ 781,733

$ 756,892

$ 1,554,330

$ 1,506,020 Health premium 329,187

320,307

651,680

635,991 Other premium —

—

—

— Total premium 1,110,920

1,077,199

2,206,010

2,142,011 Net investment income 261,244

244,712

518,349

489,606 Realized gains (losses) (45,843)

(30,446)

(76,770)

(37,690) Other income 85

299

135

463 Total revenue 1,326,406

1,291,764

2,647,724

2,594,390















Benefits and expenses:













Life policyholder benefits(1) 512,664

492,364

1,020,641

987,793 Health policyholder benefits(2) 195,924

190,075

386,886

379,093 Other policyholder benefits 8,922

8,992

17,910

18,694 Total policyholder benefits 717,510

691,431

1,425,437

1,385,580 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 94,080

86,185

186,402

170,681 Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs 138,459

126,213

276,256

251,722 Other operating expense 86,033

89,658

170,204

174,010 Interest expense 25,818

21,828

50,685

41,772 Total benefits and expenses 1,061,900

1,015,315

2,108,984

2,023,765















Income before income taxes 264,506

276,449

538,740

570,625 Income tax benefit (expense) (49,246)

(52,476)

(99,870)

(109,168) Net income $ 215,260

$ 223,973

$ 438,870

$ 461,457















Basic net income per common share $ 2.26

$ 2.28

$ 4.58

$ 4.67















Diluted net income per common share $ 2.24

$ 2.26

$ 4.52

$ 4.63

(1) Net of remeasurement gain of $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and a remeasurement gain of $1.7 million for the same period in 2022. Net of remeasurement gain of $5.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and a remeasurement loss of $4.1 million for the same period in 2022. (2) Net of remeasurement gain of $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and a remeasurement gain of $2.1 million for the same period in 2022. Net of remeasurement gain of $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and a remeasurement gain of $4.0 million for the same period in 2022. (3) The amounts presented for 2022 have been retrospectively restated due to the adoption of ASU 2018-12.

