Virtusa Receives Healthcare / Life Sciences Award for Excellence in Pega Solutions

Virtusa's pioneering utilization of Pega solutions in healthcare and life sciences establishes a benchmark for excellence, empowering organizations to elevate patient care, streamline operations, and foster lasting growth.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, has been honored with the prestigious Healthcare / Life Sciences Award for Excellence in Pega Solutions. This accolade recognizes Virtusa's outstanding contributions and expertise in leveraging the power of Pegasystems, the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®.

Virtusa Corporation (PRNewswire)

Pega is widely recognized as a transformative low-code platform that enables organizations to rapidly build and deploy enterprise-grade applications, allowing them to respond quickly to evolving business needs. By leveraging Pega's capabilities, Virtusa has helped numerous healthcare and life sciences clients navigate the complex landscape of their respective industries, enabling them to deliver better patient care, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth.

"We are thrilled to receive the Healthcare / Life Sciences Award for Excellence in Pega Solutions," said Mallesh Kalary EVP and BU Head - Healthcare, Insurance and Life Sciences, Virtusa. "This recognition is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enable healthcare and life sciences organizations to adapt to change and improve patient outcomes. We are proud to partner with Pega in driving digital transformation in these critical industries."

Virtusa's success in the healthcare and life sciences sector can be attributed to its comprehensive understanding of the unique challenges faced by these industries. By combining Pega's powerful capabilities with their deep domain expertise, Virtusa has created customized solutions that address the specific needs of healthcare providers and life sciences organizations. These solutions have not only enhanced operational efficiency but have also contributed to better patient care and improved overall outcomes.

"Congratulations to Virtusa Corporation for receiving the Healthcare / Life Sciences Award for Excellence in Pega Solutions," said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president, global partner ecosystems, Pega. "This achievement showcases their exceptional expertise in leveraging Pega's powerful capabilities to drive agility and adaptability in healthcare and life sciences organizations. Together, we are committed to empowering our customers to overcome challenges, achieve digital excellence, and make a lasting impact on the industries they serve."

The Healthcare and Life Sciences Award for Excellence in Pega Solutions serves as a validation of Virtusa's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower healthcare and life sciences organizations to achieve their strategic objectives in an increasingly competitive landscape.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 35,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique "Engineering First" approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders. Discover more at: Virtusa's Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @VirtusaCorp.

