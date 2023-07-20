Apollo Neuro Introduces More Personalization and Convenience with Apple Watch Controls and Your Daily Vibes

The Apollo wearable, designed to improve your energy, focus, stress relief, and sleep, makes it easy to feel good vibes.

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Neuroscience ®, a health and wellness technology company that is pioneering a new category of wearables designed to give people more sleep and stress relief, announces two new features to increase personalization and convenience: Apple Watch Controls and Your Daily Vibes. Launched in January 2020, the Apollo™ wearable now has more than 100,000 people who choose one of eight modes called Apollo Vibes™ to help them feel good no matter what they're doing - including energy, focus, calm, social, recover, power nap, unwind, and fall asleep. With the launch of these new features, people can conveniently play and control Apollo Vibes on their Apollo wearable directly from their Apple Watch, without having to use their phone. Customers can also now access a more personalized Apollo experience by answering the new 'Your Daily Vibes' quiz which generates a customized schedule of Vibes based on their lifestyle so they can set it, forget it, and feel the benefits of the Apollo wearable with minimal effort.

Apollo Neuroscience (PRNewswire)

Created by a team of neuroscientists and physicians at The University of Pittsburgh, the Apollo wearable uses gentle vibrations designed to activate the vagus nerve, restoring balance to the nervous system by shifting the body from fight-or-flight to rest-and-digest. By signaling safety to our bodies through our natural response to soothing touch, Apollo offers the benefits of breathing practices or meditation, but without the effort. This can result in improved vagus nerve activity as well as improved energy, focus, relaxation, creativity, and more sleep. The Apollo wearable can be worn on the ankle, wrist, or as a clip attached to clothing anywhere on the body.

"The human body endures extensive levels of stress throughout the day, making it challenging for many people to fall asleep and stay asleep at night. More than 75% of adults say their stress is negatively impacting their health[1]," says Dr. Dave Rabin, MD., PhD., Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Apollo Neuro. "With these new updates, we are making Apollo even easier to use to help people recover more quickly and get better sleep - the key to improving mental health and overall well-being."

"We are thrilled to launch Apollo on Apple Watch to make these two wearables seamlessly work together. We are also excited to unveil our latest personalization feature so that people can truly get the most out of Apollo with minimal effort. Our customers have been asking for more ways to customize their Apollo experience and it's our mission to continue to innovate based on what creates the best user experience possible." said Alan Cannistraro, Chief Technology Officer of Apollo Neuroscience.

More details on the new features include:

Apple Watch Controls

Ditch your phone - use your Apple Watch to play Apollo Vibes for an easy, phone-free way to control your Apollo wearable.

Tune your Vibe - control intensity and duration and check battery life right from your Apple Watch.

Your Daily Vibes:

Personalized just for you - complete the 'Your Daily Vibes' quiz to unlock a personalized schedule of Apollo Vibes based on your lifestyle to automatically play throughout your day and night.

Set it and forget it - your Vibes will automatically play so you can get more out of your Apollo wearable, with zero effort.

In early 2023, the company launched Apollo Labs - an annual membership for Apollo users looking to turn their wearable into responsive technology. The first responsive Vibe, Stay Asleep™, predicts moments when users are likely to be waking up and automatically turns on gentle vibrations to prevent unwanted wakeups. Apollo Labs is open to users by invitation only and is scheduled to be available to all users by winter 2023. Users can join the Lab's waitlist to get exclusive access to the latest discoveries in responsive wearables.

APOLLO NEURO

Apollo Neuroscience is a health and wellness tech company pioneering a new category of wearables created to improve mental health and overall well-being. The Apollo wearable uses low-frequency sound waves, felt as soothing vibrations, and can be worn as a band around the wrist, ankle, or as a clip attached to clothing. Created by a team of neuroscientists and physicians at The University of Pittsburgh, these vibrations signal safety to the brain and help strengthen the nervous system to improve sleep, focus, and energy, and reduce stress. Strengthening and rebalancing the autonomic nervous system can improve heart rate variability (HRV) – the key to building resilience to stress. The Apollo is designed to train the body over time to recover from stress more quickly, so a user can relax, sleep better, and find deep, meaningful focus – anytime and anywhere. Instagram Facebook

PRESS CONTACT

brooke@stanton-company.com

1 Stress in America 2022 Survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of American Psychological Association

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apollo Neuroscience