STRIKING TEAMSTERS DEMAND FAIR CONTRACT FROM LEINENKUGEL'S

Wisconsin Community Stands with Workers Against Brewer's Bad Faith Tactics

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a work stoppage enters its second week, Leinenkugel's Brewing Company workers represented by Teamsters Local 662 continue to fight against the company's increasingly hardball tactics.

Rather than agree to a contract that brewery workers deserve, Leinenkugel's and its corporate owner Molson Coors forced about 40 Teamsters to go on strike July 10. Since then, management has erected barriers around the Chippewa Falls brewery and stationed security guards on the premises.

"Instead of putting up fences, the company should be building bridges with its workers on a fair contract," said Tom Strickland, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 662. "Our members know their worth, and we will strike as long it takes for Molson Coors and Leinenkugel's to know it, too."

Teamsters at Leinenkugel's voted 98 percent to authorize a strike once the contract expired in May. Members voted similarly to reject Leinenkugel's last, best and final offer, which fell far short of what workers have earned.

"Molson Coors has turned its back on its employees and on the community," said Dan Boley, Local 662 Business Agent. "The company has made no attempt to reach an agreement with the Teamsters because they've been too busy bringing in security guards and putting up barricades. Their priorities are misguided and a failure for working people in Wisconsin."

Local 662 members passed out fliers at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in July to let the public know about their fight and were greeted with enthusiastic support. The daily honking of cars passing by the picket line also reminds those on the strike line that the community has their back.

"The community is behind the Teamsters," said Dann Jackson, a maintenance technician who has worked at the brewery for 16 years. "Now it's time for Molson Coors to do right by its workforce. The men and women of the Teamsters have worked too hard for too long to make this company successful. We deserve a stronger return on our investments and sacrifices."

Teamsters Local 662 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout central and northern Wisconsin. For more information, go to Teamsters662.com or follow Teamsters Local 662 on Facebook.

