Immutable Reveals Shardbound and MetalCore Playable Demos at Comic-Con 2023

Following the exhibition at San Diego Comic-Con, thousands of gamers will be able to playtest two of Immutable's most anticipated web3 titles

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable Games , a leading web3 game publisher and the gaming-focused arm of Immutable , today announces that players can now register for Alpha playtests of one of the most hotly anticipated titles from its roster — MetalCore (Studio369). Immutable is also extending the opportunity for gamers to play the flagship game at international comic book and entertainment convention San Diego Comic-Con 2023 between July 19-23.

"Launching Alpha playtests are huge milestones for the team and signifies massive game development progress to players and the community. I couldn't be more proud of the work that both our partners and internal teams have done to get us here today," said VP of Games Partnerships Jennifer Poulson. "We are confident that once MetalCore and Shardbound are in players' hands, the quality of the games will speak for themselves."

San Diego Comic Con attendees will also be given a sneak peek of Shardbound (Bazooka Tango) with the first hands-on demonstrations of the game taking place at the event.

The Alpha playtest and playable demonstrations come on the heels of Immutable's partnership announcements with these premier studios at this year's Game Developers Conference.

MetalCore is an NFT-based, open world mechanized combat game that will throw players on massive battlefields to fight alongside their factions in territorial battles on a mineral rich alien planet. Gamers will be able to own vehicles and machines, craft gear, recruit pilots, develop land, sell and trade their gear and much more as they fight for planetary domination.

Developed by game industry veterans from Activision, Disney, and Midway that are passionate about Player-versus-Player and Player-versus-Environment games set in expansive worlds, MetalCore has already won the GAM3 2022 Award for Best Shooter Game.

MetalCore's Alpha playtest, which players can now sign up for, will offer an exclusive number of free playtest spots that can be redeemed through an Epic Games Store code available on a first-come, first-serve basis at: https://www.metalcore.gg/alpha-waiting-list .

Chosen players will receive their code which can be redeemed for the first official public playtest event on July 28 at 9:00pm EST and extending through August. Multiple playtests events, including tournament style PvP games, will be scheduled over the subsequent months with additional details to be released soon.

Since its debut in 2015, Shardbound has garnered a passionate following thanks to its innovative gameplay, and vibrant visuals. Today, the partnership between Bazooka Tango and Immutable Games has given the game a new lease on life, with the two companies working on revitalizing it with web3 elements aimed at empowering players through true digital ownership.

Now, with more than 7,000 active members and growing, Shardbound will be giving their community the chance to get closer to the game than ever before via their inaugural Alpha playtest which will open to community members next month. With just 1,000 available spots, Shardbound will be running a special promo for everyone who registers during Comic Con (July 20-23) to be added to an exclusive shortlist where players will be selected at random to play the game at Alpha. Players can sign up for more information via the Shardbound pre-registratio n list and are encouraged to join the Shardbound Discord channel to stay abreast of the lastest breaking news from the game.

Both titles will be on show at the San Diego Comic Con Game Lounge located in the Marriott Marquis, with special preview access on Wednesday evening, followed by daily access during regular show hours. Attendees will also be able to sign-up for Alpha playtests on-site, throughout the duration of SDCC.

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable , the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.



Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/games-studio

About Bazooka Tango

Bazooka Tango is raising the bar for blockchain gaming. With a portfolio of interoperable, AAA games, we are building the metaverse for 100M core gamers.

Combining deep publishing expertise with the creative muscle behind the breakthrough mobile esport Vainglory, we have decades of experience building and scaling hit games across PC, mobile and console. With multiple titles set for release across key core-gaming genres, our network of games will shape the future of competitive play. Our upcoming title, Shardbound, launches worldwide this year. Pre-register today at www.shardbound.com .

About Studio 369

Studio 369 is a team of UNREAL technology experts that focus on PC, console and mobile platforms, with a core skill set in Multiplayer Games. Members have previously worked at Activision, Epic Games, Paramount Picture, Skybound, and Sony, and have founded and operated their own studios, contributing to hit titles such as Fortnite, H1Z1, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, Gears of War 3, and more. The team is currently at work on the online action game MetalCore and several unannounced AAA multiplatform titles. Look for more Studio 369 info at www.369.fun.

