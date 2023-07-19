BingX Lists Tether (EUR₮) and Tether Gold (XAU₮), Providing Expanded Access to Stablecoin Offerings

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX , a leading crypto exchange, is pleased to announce it has listed Tether (EUR₮) and Tether Gold (XAU₮). This integration provides BingX users with enhanced access to stablecoin offerings, further expanding their options in the crypto market.

Tether Operations Limited ( Tether ), a company behind the widely used stablecoin, is thrilled to partner with BingX in listing Euro Tether (EUR₮) and Tether Gold (XAU₮) on the platform. Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Tether, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are delighted that BingX has chosen to offer users across the world access to digital assets backed by the Euro and physical gold. This partnership underscores our vision of unlocking financial freedom and economic inclusion for communities globally."

Tether is a pioneer in stablecoin technology, dedicated to revolutionizing the global financial landscape. With a mission to provide accessible, secure, and efficient financial infrastructure, Tether enables greater financial inclusion and fosters economic growth. Leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology, Tether bridges the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralized finance.

With the addition of EUR₮ and XAU₮ on BingX, users gain access to two stablecoins developed by the creators of USD₮, a stable and trusted stablecoin. BingX customers now have the opportunity to transact with XAU₮, a digital asset representing ownership of physical gold. Each XAU₮ token is equivalent to 1 troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery gold bar. Furthermore, users can engage with EUR₮, a stablecoin pegged 1-to-1 to the euro, enabling seamless and secure digital representation of the euro currency.

To celebrate the listing of Tether (EUR₮) and Tether Gold (XAU₮), BingX is launching an exciting knowledge quiz campaign. All users who have completed the KYC process are eligible to participate. Qualified users can watch a video and complete the quiz. The first 2,000 users to successfully complete the quiz and answer all questions correctly will be rewarded with coins worth approximately 22 USDT.

Elvisco Carrington, the Public Relations and Communications Director at BingX, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "At BingX, we are dedicated to offering our users a wide range of digital assets and innovative features. The listing of Tether (EUR₮) and Tether Gold (XAU₮) on BingX reaffirms the exchange's commitment to expanding its offerings and providing users with a diverse range of crypto assets. BingX users can now enjoy enhanced access to stablecoin options, enabling them to navigate the crypto market with greater flexibility and convenience. We are excited to partner with Tether and bring these stablecoin options to our global user base."

