Unanet Wins 2023 Top Workplaces for Tech Award

DULLES, Va., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the government contractor (GovCon) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, today announced the company has been named a 2023 Top Workplaces in Technology winner. The confidential employee survey results recognize Unanet as one of the nation's most people-first workplace cultures within the technology sector.

"For more than 30 years, our female-founded software company has prioritized a positive and collaborative culture for our employees," said Stacy Critzer, Chief Human Resources Officer for Unanet. "This national recognition is important because it is directly from our internal teams, and their happiness ensures we are able to continue to deliver on our high standards of innovative technology solutions for our customers."

The Top Workplaces survey measures organizations based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The technology award names companies as 'employers of choice' for those seeking employment within the industry.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO, Energage.

In addition to Top Workplaces, Unanet has consistently been recognized as an Inc. 5,000 Fastest-Growing Company in America and was awarded One of the Best Remote-First Places to Work by Built In. Unanet's CEO Craig Halliday was also named a Tech100 on the Northern Virginia Tech Council's prestigious executive list this year.

