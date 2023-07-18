Neurophet to unveil brain image analysis technology related to treatment of Alzheimer's disease at AAIC 2023

- New brain image analysis solution for Alzheimer's disease treatment is planned to be commercialized along with the release of treatment

- In discussion with global big pharma companies for collaboration at AAIC

SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disease, announced its participation in the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2023, which is held in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

AAIC 2023 Neurophet booth

At this conference, Neurophet has showcased brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", and brain PET scan analysis software "Neurophet SCALE PET". Especially Neurophet has introduced the latest brain image analysis technology that can be used in the field of clinical trials and prescription of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.

Neurophet AQUA is a brain MRI analysis software that analyzes brain atrophy observed in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. Neurophet SCALE PET is software that quantitatively analyzes biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease using MR and PET images. It provides quantitative cortical amyloid beta deposition, known as the causative agent of Alzheimer's disease.

The new treatment for Alzheimer's disease is an anti-amyloid antibody drug that reduces amyloid beta proteins in the brain. The concern is that the side effect ARIA (Amyloid-Related Imaging Abnormalities) is often seen on brain scans of patients taking the drug. Monitoring and management of ARIA are essential for prescribing anti-amyloid antibody drugs, and it is expected to be possible to analyze ARIA through Neurophet's brain image analysis technology.

Neurophet has the technology to analyze ARIA-E (edema) commonly detected by T2-FLAIR, one of the MRI sequences, and ARIA-H (hemorrhages), mainly found by GRE or SWI. Currently, Neurophet has been researching and developing analysis technology for ARIA side effects and plans to commercialize the product in time with the release of Alzheimer's disease treatments.

Also, an amyloid-PET scan is needed to observe cortical amyloid beta deposition. Neurophet is developing the technology to predict amyloid positivity through MR images before scanning amyloid-PET. Amyloid positivity prediction technology using MR images could be cost effective throughout the clinical trials and prognosis observation for Alzheimer's disease treatment since amyloid-PET scans are expensive and Medicare limits their use and poorly reimburses them.

"Neurophet's major products and technologies are expected to be very useful in the process of clinical trials, diagnosis, side effect monitoring and prognosis observation of Alzheimer's disease treatment." said CEO Jake Junkil Been of Neurophet. "We are going all out to develop solutions related to Alzheimer's disease treatment to preemptively target the high-growth Alzheimer's disease treatment market."

He added "We are currently discussing collaboration with global big pharma companies developing new drugs for Alzheimer's disease at AAIC 2023."

Neurophet has presented 5 digital poster presentations including the study of "White Matter Lesion Asymmetry: A Potential Indicator of Amyloid Positivity in Patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment."

About Neurophet

Neurophet has specialized in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain diseases based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Jake Junkil Been, CEO, and Donghyeon Kim, CTO, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", brain PET scan analysis (PET tracer deposition) software "Neurophet SCALE PET", brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB", and cloud-based brain imaging analysis research tool "Neurophet SegPlus".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain diseases. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

