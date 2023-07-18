Hooters® Strengthens Global Presence, Hits Impressive International Stride with New Openings

Iconic Full-Service Restaurant Brand with 66 International Locations Drives Growth with Prime Regions Available

ATLANTA, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hooters®, the original American wing joint, continues to strengthen its global presence by opening four international locations year-to-date, and with two more in development set to open by the end of the year. The iconic brand has made international growth a centerpiece of its overall growth strategy, with vast whitespace available overseas and in the U.S.

Hooters (PRNewsfoto/Hooters) (PRNewswire)

Kicking off a momentous year for international franchise development, Hooters opened a location in Coacalco, Mexico in January which is just outside of Mexico City. Shortly to follow were openings in Durban, South Africa, an additional location in Mexico City, and one in Guatemala. A proof point of the franchise's flexible store model options, each of these locations have a unique format, with one being an express location. A focal point for all global units, these locations also provide localized offerings on each menu.

This news comes on the heels of impressive 2022 international development, in which Hooters opened new locations in Mexico, Canada and the U.K, marking a significant milestone – the world's largest Hooters.

"We have more than 27 years of international experience, let alone 40 years of being leaders within our industry," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of HOA Brands, parent company to Hooters & Hoots Wings. "Our unaided brand awareness is one of the highest in the restaurant industry – there is nobody who does it quite like we do. From being a sought-after destination, to offering flexible store models, and simple operations, our franchise opportunity is truly one-of-a-kind."

With 18% of the Hooters brand being international, global growth will remain a fundamental piece of the overall franchise development strategy. Looking at its next era of growth, company leadership has identified Europe, Southeast Asia, and India as prime target markets, in addition to other worldwide regions that have a strong demand for iconic restaurant brands.

Many of Hooters' international franchisees are multi-unit owners, as they see the benefits that come with a widely recognized name and the backing of a 40-year proven franchise system. For example, spearheading the growth in South Africa is multi-unit franchisee Gordon Jestin, who owns six locations throughout the country.

"South Africa needed something special, a brand that would stand out against the rest, and that was Hooters," shared Jestin. "There isn't a person in the world who doesn't know what Hooters is. It's been a winning formula since 1983, and now 40 years later, you know the brand is here for the long run."

As an iconic brand with global appeal and 100 percent unaided brand awareness, Hooters looks to continue to advance international development while also focusing on U.S. development with prime territories available across the country. The brand is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators who are eager to join a legacy brand that leads its sector.

Hooters provides a full development support system, including site selection and construction assistance, marketing, operation, and access to existing supply chain systems. With over 40 years of experience in helping franchisees thrive and proven sales and operations performance, Hooters continues to seek qualified franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit. As a thank you for their service to the United States, military veterans receive a 10 percent discount off the franchise fee.

The rising success of Hooters has not gone unnoticed, as the brand was ranked on the Nation's Restaurant News 2022 Top 500 list, and was named a Restaurant Power Player to watch in 2022 by FSR Magazine.

Hooters has earned its standing as an icon brand known for its famed Hooters Original Wings and popular All-American Hooters Girls®. Hooters Restaurants have long been among the most well-known neighborhood destinations for food, fun and sports viewing.

For more information on the Hooters franchise opportunity, visit https://www.hooters.com/franchising/.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 360 Hooters restaurants in 36 states and 17 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then, millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at "hooters."

MEDIA CONTACT: Marisa Beaumont, Fishman Public Relations, MBeaumont@fishmanpr.com, 847-945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hooters