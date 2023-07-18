David Tanner Named Chief Executive Officer of Aspen One

ASPEN, Colo., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon the heritage of Aspen Skiing Company, Aspen One has been named the new parent that will manage Aspen Skiing Company, Aspen Hospitality, and ASPENX. Aspen One will be led by David Tanner as Chief Executive Officer and will provide the strategic leadership for the rapidly growing portfolio of businesses. Aspen One will enable the expansion of the Aspen brand globally by developing enhanced strategies and services to support growth and by accelerating investment across hospitality, retail, experiences, and clubs. The group will continue its legacy of leading the industry in investing in world-class skiing and customer experiences.

Paula and Torie Crown shared on behalf of the Crown family: "The mountains and their transformative potential have and will always be our heritage. As we devote ourselves to carrying forward Jim's profound legacy and steadfast values, we will continue to deliver unparalleled customer service, invest with a long-term mindset, and chart a future of growth. We are proud to announce Aspen One and the appointment of Dave Tanner as the CEO of the enterprise. When we met Dave, we immediately felt that he was the ideal person to lead us into the future given his vision and values aligned to those of Jim and the family, his distinctive leadership experience, and his strong track record. We remain deeply committed to the Aspen community, our employees, and the values that have guided our company for the last 38 years."

The new Aspen One structure will give each business unit the bandwidth to focus more directly on their unique business operations, with Geoff Buchheister as CEO of the Aspen Skiing Company, Alinio Azevedo as CEO of Aspen Hospitality, and Darcy Loeb as COO of ASPENX. Tanner and the Aspen One team will fully empower the existing leaders and their teams and provide the guidance, resources, processes, and technology to grow their businesses and brands.

Prior to joining Aspen One, Dave Tanner has had a three-decade leadership track record with dozens of large global brands and their operations across the consumer landscape. Most recently, he has served on the boards of several consumer companies, consulted others as a Senior Advisor with the Boston Consulting Group, and spent time teaching as an Executive Fellow at Harvard Business School. Previously, Dave served as the CEO of Boardriders, Inc., a leading designer and omni-channel retailer of outdoor sports branded apparel, footwear, and accessories under eight global brands sold in 110 countries. During his tenure, Dave systematically led the Boardriders platform through a six-year transformation that achieved 22 consecutive quarters of earnings growth. Earlier in his career, Dave built and led the operating group at Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., held a number of senior roles at Fortune Brands, Inc., was a consultant at McKinsey and Company, Inc., and began his career serving as a Major and Senior Pilot in the United States Air Force, including service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"It was an absolute honor to spend time with Jim over the last several months and get to understand his values and priorities. I do not take this responsibility lightly and will partner closely with the Crown family, our existing leadership teams, and the broader Aspen community to expand the reach of one of the world's most elevated brands and execute on Jim's vision for the company," said Dave Tanner, Aspen One CEO. "We have exceptionally strong teams who already deliver leading experiences. I look forward to supporting Geoff, Alinio, and Darcy and their teams as they grow their businesses, while also charting an exciting course to expand the Aspen brand and its promise to Return Transformed globally."

ABOUT ASPEN S KIING COMPANY

With roots dating back to 1946, Aspen Skiing Company (ASC) is the mountain division of Aspen One. ASC creates premium, sustainable, and transformative experiences in recreation, culture, and nature through the four mountains of Aspen Snowmass, which includes more than 5,300 acres of terrain, 40 lifts, and more than 330 trails. Aspen Snowmass is home to award-winning Ski & Snowboard Schools, Four Mountain Sports rental and retail shops, and a collection of sustainably-sourced, on-mountain food and beverage outlets. Aspen Snowmass is also the host for world class events including X Games and FIS Alpine Ski World Cup races. Aspen Skiing Company leverages its influence across all of its business units to advance climate action, community engagement and racial justice. For more information, visit www.aspensnowmass.com or follow @aspensnowmass on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.

ABOUT ASPEN HOSPITALITY

Aspen Hospitality is the hospitality division of Aspen One, with a portfolio of owned and operated hotels and residences that currently consists of The Little Nell, Aspen's only Five-Star, Five-Diamond, ski-in/ski-out hotel, and its affiliated Residences at The Little Nell, both of which are located at the base of Aspen Mountain; the Limelight Hotel Aspen and Limelight Hotel Snowmass in Colorado; the Limelight Hotel Ketchum near Sun Valley in Idaho, and the Limelight Denver adjacent to Denver's Union Station. Currently in development are two additional Limelight Hotels in Mammoth, California, and Boulder, Colorado, slated to open in 2024 and 2025 respectively, as well as a new Nell property in New York City. Aspen Hospitality also owns and operates the ASPENX Mountain Club and Snowmass Mountain Club. For more information visit www.thelittlenell.com and www.limelighthotels.com or follow @thelittlenell and @limelighthotel on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.

ABOUT ASPENX

ASPENX, a division of Aspen One, is a contemporary retail and experience brand unveiled in 2021. Conceptualized by artist Paula Crown, ASPENX leads with creative possibility. ASPENX features the first performance product line developed by a ski resort, informed by its expert on-mountain team for standards of excellence, comfort, and safety. In addition to collaborative ventures, ASPENX also offers bespoke retail, elevated rental equipment, and exceptional food and wine experiences both on- and off-mountain. ASPENX operates a flagship retail and rental store in Aspen with expansion plans in and outside the Roaring Fork Valley in 2023 and beyond. ASPENX has collaborated with brands including Prada, Anon, Rapha, AETHER and more. For more information, visit www.ASPENX.com or follow @ASPENX on Instagram.

