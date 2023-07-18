Beekman 1802 digs up beauty icon Mrs. Potato Head to peel it off with newest skincare launch

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beekman 1802 brings their biggest skincare launch of the year to life with mega celebrity, Hasbro's Mrs. Potato Head! Today, Beekman 1802 unveils their newest innovation that mashes up (goat) milk and potatoes and is launching in time for Mrs. Potato Head's 70th birthday, which made her the obvious spokesperson for the brand to join forces with, especially in the summer of nostalgia.

While she may not be the perfectly pretty and pink nostalgic toy, she is definitely very spirited, not afraid to speak her mind, and her persona resonates with Millennials and Gen Z … so we wanted to make her the spokesperson and help her become the next beauty influencer. Together, Beekman 1802 and Mrs. Potato Head created the first ever gentle at-home facial peel formulated with the soon-to-be trendy ingredient that's turning the heads of skinfluencers and beauty editors alike, potato pulp!

"Potato Pulp has been my beauty secret for smooth, youthful skin for the past 70 years. People say I haven't aged a day!" - Mrs. Potato Head, Beauty Icon & Celebrity Spokesperson for Beekman 1802

Most peels can typically be harsh on the skin, which is why the brand made sure this one acts as a gentle yet effective milk facial that is clinically proven to power away fine lines and build-up without irritating for your smoothest, most illuminated skin.

As part of our collaboration, Mrs. Potato Head will also be featured on an endcap at all 1300 Ulta Beauty doors, sent to influencers in PR boxes, and featured in various social media content (Keep your eyes peeled for her upcoming "Get Ready with Me" video!)

Key Ingredients:

3 molecular sizes of acids for gentle exfoliation with zero irritation

Potato Pulp - rich in vitamins B6 and C that help to visibly boost skin brightness

Goat Milk - Helps rebalance & stabilize the microbiome during exfoliation

Availability

The Beekman 1802 Potato Peel Resurfacing Milk Facial is available on its own now for $49 at Beekman1802.com, Ulta.com and Ulta locations across the country or in a limited-edition Mrs. Potato Head Peel & Play Set for $70 at Beekman1802.com. Limited-edition set (only 70 boxes available) includes the Potato Peel Resurfacing Milk Facial and a Beekman Mrs. Potato Head toy.

About Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802 was born in 2008 when founders Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge moved to the historic Beekman farm in rural Sharon Springs, NY. There they found a tightknit community and 100 goats looking for a home. With one act of Kindness and the discovery of nutrient-dense goat milk, they quickly became a skin health company synonymous with efficacious goat milk products that moisturize, exfoliate, and nourish the skin's microbiome. With their Clinically Kind® approach to skincare that is clinically tested, scientifically proven, and made for sensitive skin, they have long proven that There's Beauty in Kindness.

