Hapbee Receives Prestigious Nexus Certification Award from Grey Team as Top Military Suicide Prevention Tool for 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), the leading provider of wellness wearable technology, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Nexus Certification by Grey Team, which recognizes Hapbee as an effective tool in suicide prevention among members of the United States Military Community.

Hapbee Logo (CNW Group/Hapbee Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Grey Team is a privately funded, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization aiming to improve the personal health and wellness of active-duty soldiers and military veterans to reduce suicides. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies, Grey Team's goal is to provide comprehensive programs directed at healing all the invisible wounds of war, including, but not limited to, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, self-medication, and isolation.

The Grey Team's Nexus Award represents one of America's most rigorous, in-field certifications for cutting-edge wellness solutions.

Grey Team has been using Hapbee Neckbands and Smart Sleep Pads as part of its high-successful Operation Phoenix program for nearly two years. The Operation has helped alleviate mental and physical suffering caused by post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries, chronic physical pain, and lifestyle choices. Refer to the Company's news release dated March 8, 2021, for further information on its partnership with Grey Team.

According to Grey Team's founder and President, Cary Reichbach, "Hapbee has become a critical component of our suicide prevention and wellness program, offering our service members an effective alternative to chemicals, drugs, or stimulants without any lingering side effects. It's a real game-changer because the results are immediate and can be used from home or, for that matter, anywhere."

"This recognition from Grey Team is among the most gratifying confirmation of the mission we are on at Hapbee to improve peoples' lives – especially members of our military who have given everything in support of our freedom," said Yona Shtern, Chairman and CEO of Hapbee. "We plan to proudly display the Nexus certification on all our products moving forward. There are roughly 19 million veterans in the United States alone, and we intend to continue to develop working relationships with Grey Team and other public and private veteran support organizations to help as many veterans as we can."

Hapbee patented biostreaming technology helps people optimize their sleep, performance, and moods. Ultra-low frequency electro-magnetic biostreams are derived from compounds like caffeine, nicotine and melatonin which are delivered digitally through Hapbee-powered devices, such as the Smart Sleep Pad and Neckband without the side-effects or dependencies that might otherwise result from ingesting the substances.

Hapbee is pleased to announce it has filed its Year end Audited Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ending December 31, 2022 as well as its first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2023. The Company received confirmation from the BC Securities Commission effective July 7,2023 that the Management Cease Trade Order issued by the Commission effective May 2, 2023, under National Policy 12-203 (the "Policy") has been revoked as it has complied with the filing of the Required Disclosure via SEDAR.

About Grey Team

Grey Team, Inc was founded in 2016 by military veterans Cary Reichbach – U.S. Army, and Logan Skees – U.S. Marine Corps. Both men had served in high-risk, dangerous jobs and experienced the military service's toll on an individual's mental and physical health. Their mission is to lead the way in researching, creating, and implementing comprehensive solutions that effectively reduce and eliminate suicides among active-duty and post-service veterans in the U.S. military.

Grey Team strives for an America where veterans receive the utmost care and support, enabling them to discover peace, pursue their passions, and find fulfillment beyond their service. We envision a future where veterans are self-sufficient, contributing to their families, communities, and society while receiving unwavering support from foundations, private donors, businesses, and schools/universities. For more information about Grey Team, visit: https://www.greyteam.org

Follow Grey Team on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Wellness Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity and focus, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's ability to meet its planned product marketing and development initiatives and the Company's ability to achieve its e-commerce rollout and full-scale commercial launch as anticipated.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, delays in design, production, manufacturing, development or releases of signal blends, collection of data from customer use, or the Company may not be able to achieve its targets as anticipated or at all; changes in legislation and regulations; increase in operating costs; equipment failures; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; litigation; the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in Hapbee's annual information form dated May 2, 2022, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hapbee Technologies Inc.