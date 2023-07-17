DroneShield Awarded Record $33 Million U.S. Government Contract

WARRENTON, Va. and SYDNEY, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneShield is pleased to announce it has received a record $33 million order from a U.S. Government agency. The award consists of DroneShield C-UAS / counterdrone equipment and multi-year services.

DroneShield's U.S. CEO, Matt McCrann, commented: "We're honored to receive this award and support this customer. This award is a result of their trust in DroneShield and our solutions, and reflects our commitment to their mission."

"We're proud of our team's efforts, the increasing value we've delivered to our customers worldwide, and are excited about continuing to support and grow the business as we look towards 2024 and beyond."

The company expects to receive full payment of the order prior to the end of 2023 and anticipates this year to be another record year, by a wide margin, following the previous record year in 2022.

This latest order follows a $9.9 million order announced earlier this month, from another customer among the Five Eyes community.

DroneShield current order backlog (committed orders in the process of fulfilment) stands at a record $62 million, with a current pipeline of over $200 million across more than 80 opportunities.

Image: DroneGun Mk4 handheld drone defeat system (PRNewswire)

About DroneShield Limited

DroneShield (ASX:DRO) provides Artificial Intelligence based platforms for protection against advanced threats such as drones and autonomous systems. We offer customers bespoke counterdrone (or counter-UAS) and electronic warfare solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms. Our customers include military, intelligence community, Government, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, and airports globally.

