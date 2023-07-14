Penske Truck Leasing Recently Completes the Acquisitions of Star Truck Rentals, Inc. and Kris-Way Truck Leasing, Inc.

READING, Pa., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing today announced it has recently completed the acquisitions of Star Truck Rentals, Inc., a transportation services company offering full-service leasing, commercial truck rental, contract maintenance, used truck sales and additional services and Kris-Way Truck Leasing, Inc., a transportation services company offering full-service leasing, commercial truck rental, contract maintenance and dedicated contract carriage.

Penske logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewswire)

The acquisition of Star Truck Rentals, Inc. increases Penske's existing fleet by approximately 1,900 vehicles and adds 18 locations throughout Michigan and Indiana. The acquisition of Kris-Way Truck Leasing, Inc. increases Penske's existing fleet by approximately 900 vehicles and adds seven locations throughout Maine and New Hampshire. Penske is now integrating the facilities, staff, vehicles and processes of both companies into its existing network.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading provider of innovative transportation solutions, Penske operates and maintains more than 431,700 vehicles and serves its customers from more than 930 maintenance facilities and more than 2,570 rental locations across North America. Solutions from Penske include full-service truck leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rentals, used trucks, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeTruckLeasing.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing