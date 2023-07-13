SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Gruppo Centro Servizi Medici (CSM) is Live on the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform

CSM is using the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to expand its next-generation sequencing (NGS) offerings

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced Gruppo Centro Servizi Medici (CSM), one of the largest centralized laboratories in Italy, is live on SOPHiA GENETICS technology. CSM has implemented the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to help expand its current next-generation sequencing (NGS) offerings and advance its research of hereditary cancer and homologous recombination deficiency (HRD).

SOPHiA GENETICS Logo (PRNewsfoto/SOPHiA GENETICS) (PRNewswire)

CSM, which is a consortium that brings together numerous laboratories throughout Sicily, conducts more than one million exams each year and offers roughly 1,500 different types of tests to best serve the population of Italy. With the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, CSM will enhance its NGS offerings, providing specialized testing that furthers its ability to detect and categorize various hereditary cancers and aid clinical researchers in identifying genomic profiles that may be more receptive to certain therapies.

The volume of data that results from NGS can be robust and complex to analyze. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform is a cloud-based platform that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) with patented technologies to analyze and interpret NGS data. In addition, the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will aid CSM in creating a more efficient bioinformatics workflow. Collectively, the SOPHiA GENETICS technology has been designed to make it easier for customers like CSM to combine speed and accuracy when processing NGS tests, which is imperative when analyzing hereditary cancers and identifying HRD-positive tumors.

With the SOPHiA GENETICS technology, CSM will have in-house ownership of their genomic databases shared across their access points. This, combined with faster interpretation of data, is expected to increase the speed at which CSM delivers results.

"It is our goal to democratize data-driven medicine, and the enhanced testing offered by CSM will help enable that in Italy," said Kevin Puylaert, Managing Director, EMEA, SOPHiA GENETICS. "By using the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, CSM will have unified data across all access points, increasing the ease with which these sites can share data, communicate and deliver genomic analyses."

For more information on SOPHiA GENETICS, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOPHiA GENETICS