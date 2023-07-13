MasterClass Announces Renowned Scholar and Intellectual Noam Chomsky on Independent Thinking and Media's Invisible Power

The godfather of linguistics and media theory shines light on the existential threats of the modern age and the power of a critical mind to find a way forward

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that Noam Chomsky, renowned scholar, linguist, political activist and author of more than 150 books, including Manufacturing Consent, will connect his long-standing theories to the current issues we care most about. In his class, he will share his cutting insights into the powers and perils of social media, artificial intelligence and disinformation in a society set up to be manipulated. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to all 180+ instructors with an annual membership.

In a first for MasterClass, leading voices in media Robert Buzzanco, author and history professor at the University of Houston, and Jules Terpak, video-first content creator and columnist for The Washington Post, will engage Chomsky in conversation as he shares his views on the impact of social media on society and the responsibility of the individual to challenge mainstream narratives. In the class, Chomsky shares his theory of "manufacturing consent," which exposes the power of the media to influence, control and shape public perception. He also discusses how members can use five filters to help them think more critically about what they consume. Chomsky rallies members to engage proactively in creating a better future that is driven by justice, equality and sustainability and discover the truth for themselves.

"Science has made significant advances and activists have opened up new vistas, but challenges which have never arisen in human history are now facing us," Chomsky said. "My class will help members take another step forward in human progress to inspire thought, curiosity and willingness to explore. If I can teach people to think through issues for themselves, not the way they're taught to conform, that's the best legacy I can imagine."

As one of the last public thinkers of his kind, Chomsky is responsible for groundbreaking theories that have revolutionized our understanding of language and mass media. In the 1970s, The New York Times called him "arguably the most important intellectual alive." As an icon of modern intellectual rebellion, Chomsky is a prolific writer who has inspired countless people to question authority in the fight for a better world.

