CITGO Lemont Refinery Raises Nearly $700,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Association

The CITGO – MDA partnership shares another victory

LEMONT, Ill., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Lemont Refinery held its 27th annual Driving for a Cure Golf Outing with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club on June 27. This year's outing was another success, with $696,000 raised to support MDA's mission of empowering the people they serve to live longer, more independent lives.

The Driving for a Cure Golf Outing had 85 companies in attendance with a total of 296 golfers out on three courses at Cog Hill. Since its inception, the annual Driving for a Cure Golf Outing alone has raised more than $8.3 million for MDA. "We're extremely excited to see the dedication and generosity of CITGO employees, marketers, retailers, vendors and contractors," said Jim Cristman, Vice President and General Manager at CITGO Lemont Refinery. "The partnership we have with MDA is near and dear to many, and we couldn't be more proud to support."

Funds raised through the CITGO – MDA partnership events contribute to important medical breakthroughs. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval of the first-ever genetic treatment for boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The approval of ELEVIDYS signifies a major leap forward in MDA's collective efforts to combat Duchenne muscular dystrophy and provides hope to countless boys and their families who have faced unimaginable challenges.

In this groundbreaking achievement, MDA has been able to fund critical research, facilitate innovative clinical trials, and gather the necessary resources to accelerate the development of this revolutionary treatment. "We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support that CITGO, its employees, vendors, marketers and retailers have demonstrated for the mission of the Muscular Dystrophy Association for the past 37 years," said Jeremy Kraut-Ordover, Chief Development Officer, MDA. "CITGO has set the standard in strengthening our community by fueling our efforts to empower families living with neuromuscular diseases."

CITGO – MDA events have a proven successful track record year after year, and the partnership is persisting in its efforts. Just with this year's CITGO – MDA Shamrock Bowl and Driving for a Cure events combined, nearly $830,000 has been raised. All funds raised will continue to be used to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the neuromuscular community.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) (make note of new combined capacity), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants,

petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

About MDA

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives.

To learn more visit mda.org



Contact: Brittany Borosak

630-281-9160

bborosa@citgo.com

