Chang Industrial and Hai Robotics Combine to Launch Advanced Manufacturing Initiative

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chang Industrial and Hai Robotics announced the formation of a strategic partnership targeting North American manufacturers. Chang Industrial has built a consortium of engineering and supply chain partners and features Hai Robotics, a leading global provider of intelligent automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS). This collaboration aims to improve flexibility and sustainability in manufacturing offerings.

Chang Industrial (PRNewswire)

Sustainability is the goal and that means more profits for clients and measurable improvements for the environment.

Chang Industrial's combined goal with Hai Robotics is to optimize all aspects of the value chain, from concept to execution, with emphasis on autonomous systems, workforce optimization, and improved information communication technology for our North American manufacturers.

"This partnership allows us to provide the most flexible and cost-effective supply chain technology to our customers and adapt to their changing environment on a real time basis augmented by AI and machine learning. The offerings from Hai Robotics equip the team with stand-alone and mixed fleet capabilities that are integral to Chang Industrial's successful engineering and program delivery" said Chris Callura, Vice President of Operations and Strategic Partnerships at Chang Industrial.

Chang Industrial seeks to modernize today's supply chain and improve workforce performance through creating technology road maps for companies to advance their technology or innovation initiatives and is excited to have Hai Robotics as a key partner in fulfilling these goals. "Hai Robotics is thrilled to collaborate with Chang Industrial to jointly innovate new solutions to automate factories and improve supply chain performance" according to Will McInnis, Technical Sales and Automation Advisor with Hai Robotics.

In forming the advanced manufacturing consortium, the teams of Chang Industrial and Hai Robotics plan on delivering innovative turnkey solutions for their customers worldwide and developing new business together. As it grows and matures, new partners will be introduced, events will be planned, and capabilities will be enhanced. The goal of the partnership is to eliminate packaging waste and plastic storage from most aspects of the supply chain and operations. Sustainability is the goal and that means more profits for clients and measurable improvements for the environment. In addition to manufacturing, the consortium will target healthcare, food processing, consumer products, retail, and wholesale distribution.

About Hai Robotics

Hai Robotics is a leading global provider of intelligent automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS). Their ASRS solutions provide modern storage density, reach up to 32+ feet high, reduce customer's storage footprints up to 75%, increasing workflow efficiency gains up to 4x, maximizing order pick accuracy to 99.9+%, and improve daily orders fulfilled rate over 170%.

Hai Robotics' Autonomous Case-handling Robots (ACR) are the key equipment in their systems. These robots maximize the use of vertical space, managing the storage of goods 32+ feet high. Hai Robotics' ACR solutions are independent of any storage medium, allowing the ASRS to be constructed of almost any industry standard racking structure with most kinds and sizes of bins, trays, cardboard cartons, and a variety of containers and materials.

For more information, please visit: https://www.hairobotics.com/

About Chang Industrial

Chang Industrial is an engineering firm that specializes in advanced manufacturing and disruptive technologies. Chang Industrial seeks to modernize supply chain and improve workforce through creating technology road maps for companies to advance their technology initiatives. Chang Industrial has experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2017 and was awarded 8th fastest growing company in Northeast Florida in 2022.

Learn more at http://www.changindustrial.com and follow Chang Industrial on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chang Industrial