Black Tech Week Announces New Media Division Including Partnerships With NBCUniversal, Inc. Magazine and Others

CINCINNATI, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Tech Week (BTW) is thrilled to announce the creation of its new media division, Black Tech Weekly. This expansion aims to amplify the remarkable work of Black founders, partners, and ecosystems across the world.

Black Tech Week is an inclusive ecosystem-building experience driven by community and corporate collaboration. BTW connects investors, entrepreneurs, tech professionals and creatives across several days of curated content, social events and incredible energy. (PRNewswire)

"Black founder stories are not being told with authenticity. Often, the reporting amplifies themes of adversity and struggle , rather than focussing on the innovations and successes." said Brian Brackeen, co- owner of Black Tech Week. Through Black Tech Weekly, we intend to deliberately change this narrative and realign the way mainstream media frames Black business culture."

In a groundbreaking move, Black Tech Weekly has secured partnerships with several of the most influential outlets and corporations in the industry including Inc. Magazine, and NBCUniversal. The distribution and engagement power of these collaborations will help bring the extraordinary stories of Black innovators to a collective audience of over 100 million people, monthly. Specifically with NBCUniversal, Black Tech Weekly is tapping into the leading media and entertainment company's massive scale; premium, trusted IP; and highly interactive audiences - creating custom content and exclusive, must-see event moments that will be produced by NBC's Brand Studio. At Black Tech Week's conference this July and beyond, audiences will have access to nearly 20 pieces of engaging, curated content wherever they choose to tune-in across NBCUniversal's One Platform ecosystem from linear to digital and more on CNBC, MSNBC, NBC News and Peacock as well as Black Tech Week's Channel on the Apple News app.

"Black Tech Weekly is an incredible organization, whose marquee event has become a transformative place to discuss content, connection and culture," said Barrett McCree, Vice President, Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. "We are thrilled to partner with them, and to further extend the reach and impact of Black Tech Weekly's community across NBCUniversal's One Platform."

Furthering its commitment to honoring the narratives of Black founders, Black Tech Weekly has reached a unique agreement with its media partners to retain full editorial control across all channels, ensuring the highest standards of consistency and integrity across content. Black Tech Weekly's media partners have also committed to cross-posting content across outlets and platforms, all published under the Black Tech Weekly brand.This is a horizontal media strategy that ensures Black Tech Weekly brand consistency across networks.

"We were honored to bring Inc. Founders House to Black Tech Week last year," said Scott Omelianuk, Editor in Chief of Inc. Business Media. "And we are thrilled to return in 2023, but partnering on a storytelling destination with Black Tech Weekly will give Inc. the real opportunity to expand our mission and bring a broader community of founders together to offer the inspiration, information and solutions that will help them succeed better and faster."

Black owned publications including Rolling Out and Black Wall Street Times will also join the partnership as Black Tech Weekly aims to amplify the voices and stories that define Black tech culture.

"Imagine a media landscape where Black creators and entrepreneurs are at the forefront, where their ideas are not only acknowledged but celebrated. This is the future we must strive for at Black Tech Weekly, and it starts today," said Candice Matthews Brackeen, co-owner of Black Tech Week.

Black Tech Week is happening July 18-20 in Cincinnati, Ohio. For information, tickets and to submit media credentials, visit www.blacktechweek.com. Black Tech Weekly is currently accepting new media partners and content creators who share our commitment to telling the stories of Black founders and the Black venture ecosystem. Contact us at info@blacktechweek.com

About Black Tech Weekly

Black Tech Weekly is a culture driven media experience empowered by groundbreaking industry collaboration. By partnering with mainstream multi media outlets and preeminent content creators of color, Black Tech Weekly amplifies the remarkable stories and work of Black founders, innovators, and ecosystems across the world.

About Inc Magazine

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

