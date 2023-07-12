Shashi Hotel Mountain View Unveils New, Unbeatable Shashi Cash Loyalty Program Offering Guests Convenient and Easy Cash Back

Shashi Cash Now Offering Guests 10% Cash Back When Guests Enroll in Shashi Cash

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shashi Hotel - a premier urban resort nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley in Mountain View, California by Shashi Group - unveiled a limited time offer for the property's unparalleled cash back loyalty program, Shashi Cash. Year round, guests can earn 5% cash back on room reservations when booked directly and for a limited time, from July through September 30, guests can now receive 10% cash back.

"With Shashi Cash, we have reimagined the loyalty program, designed to accommodate guests of all lifestyles."

For ultimate convenience, guests can transfer their Shashi Cash to their bank account, PayPal or Venmo accounts with just a few clicks directly from the app. With innovation at the forefront, Shashi Hotel empowers guests to manage and personalize their hotel stay from check-in to check-out, all at their own convenience through its mobile application where in addition to receiving cash back, guests can access their booking information and property amenities, including keyless room entry, in-room dining, room personalization and curated recommendations of local restaurants, activities, and more. During summer travel, guests can now take advantage of 10% cash back, an unmatched offer for an independent hotel brand that rivals loyalty programs from large hotel chains.

"The hospitality industry is ripe for disruption and incorporation of lodging technology in everyday guest stays to create truly customized experiences for everyone," said Dipesh Gupta, Founder and CEO of Shashi Group. "With Shashi Cash, we have reimagined the loyalty program, designed to accommodate guests of all lifestyles, making it as accessible as possible for the modern-day traveler."

Opened in 2021, moments away from Google, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and LinkedIn, Shashi Hotel was built for the corporate traveler in mind. With decades of experience in technology, engineering, and business, Founder and CEO of Shashi Group Dipesh Gupta entered the hospitality industry with a unique perspective on where the industry can and should progress. Gupta is dedicated to delivering highly differentiated guest experiences and above industry operating margins with relentless focus on the customer. Founded in 2005, Shashi Group has developed one of the most premium hotel and culinary portfolios in Silicon Valley, possessing an entrepreneurial and engineering DNA that drives an innovative approach and vision for the hospitality industry.

For hotel reservations, availability and package information, please contact Shashi Hotel at info@shashihotel.com, call (650) 420-2600 or download the Shashi app here .

About Shashi Hotel Mountain View

Shashi Hotel Mountain View is a contemporary, upscale urban resort nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley, within walking distance of Google HQ, Intuit and Microsoft. A 200-room luxury hotel designed for the corporate traveler in mind, Shashi Hotel features a modern, minimalist design, technological conveniences, and an unbeatable, patent-pending loyalty program, Shashi Cash which leverages the homegrown technology from the Shashi App for 5% cash back on room reservations. With innovation at the forefront, Shashi Hotel mingles tradition with technology to bring services and the guest experience to new heights. Shashi Hotel is home to the destination restaurant, Broma, helmed by Michelin-starred Chef Jarad Gallagher alongside The Emerald Hour bar for carefully curated craft cocktails. Surrounded by picturesque mountains and walking distance to activities like biking, hiking, sailing and golf at Shoreline Lake Park and Golf Links, concerts at Shoreline Amphitheater, the Computer History Museum, NASA Ames Research Center, Bird Sanctuary and more. For more information visit ShashiHotel.com .

