ENHANCE HEALTH EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR OPERATIONS AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS

SUNRISE, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhance Health, a leading digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform, announced Monday the addition of two members to their executive leadership team as the company's rapid expansion continues.

Christopher Nicolopoulos , Vice President of Government Affairs: Christopher joins Enhance Health after serving as the New Hampshire Commissioner of Insurance. In his role, he will oversee strategic planning and engagement objectives, growing Enhance's direct government programs at all levels. Christopher will report to George Lyford , Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy General Counsel.

Founded in 2021 by industry veteran Matt Herman and backed by Bain Capital Insurance, Enhance Health has experienced rapid growth due to the record number of Americans enrolling in ACA health plans in 2022. As the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency came to an end earlier this year, Enhance Health's licensed agents will provide valuable support in enrolling individuals who no longer qualify for Medicaid into ACA health plans. Enhance Health has grown it's membership base to hundreds of thousands, and is rapidly expanding into other insurance business lines.

"We have assembled the industry's most experienced executive team, composed of individuals with exceptional track records in the insurance space," stated Matthew Herman, CEO and President of Enhance Health. "Shawn and Christopher's firsthand experience and expertise will be instrumental in scaling our business and ensuring that we can help even more people access affordable, high-quality health insurance."

About Enhance Health: Enhance Health also offers a full range of other insurance products, including dental, Medicare, and life insurance plus their proprietary Enhance HealthRx discount card. Visit https://enhancehealth.com/about-us/ for more information.

