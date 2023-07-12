Current Surgical Receives $400k Grant from NIH's National Cancer Institute to Develop Surgery Platform for Early-Stage Cancer

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Current Surgical Inc., a medical technology company developing a new surgical platform to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer surgery, today announced that it has received a $400,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support the development of its technology. The grant, awarded by the NIH's National Cancer Institute (NCI), will be used to develop and validate the company's technology in a preclinical setting.

Current Surgical (PRNewswire)

Cancer continues to be a leading cause of death worldwide, with more than 18 million new cases detected every year. Even though more than 50 percent of these cases are now detected at an early stage, curative options have not kept pace.

Current Surgical has set out to change that. Their smart surgical needle technology combines high resolution sensors and real-time image analysis into one tool, giving doctors precise control and feedback while destroying tumors. As a result, surgeons will be able to treat any solid tumor in any location — allowing millions of patients to receive curative surgery without the traditional limitations.

"We are excited to receive this funding from the NCI," said Al Mashal, CEO of Current Surgical. "This grant will allow us to accelerate the development of our platform and bring it to patients as soon as possible."

"Our technology has the potential to make a significant impact on the way cancer surgery is performed," said Chris Wagner, CTO of Current Surgical. "With this funding from the NCI, we are one step closer to making that vision a reality."

Current Surgical's technology is automating key steps of surgery so doctors can instead focus on determining the best treatment for patients. Beyond treating even the most intractable diseases, the technology has wide-ranging applications, from treating cardiac arrhythmias and hypertension to other sources of chronic pain.

About Current Surgical

Current Surgical is a medical technology company developing a new surgical platform to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer surgery. The company's technology is a software-enabled surgical platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automate key steps of cancer surgery. The platform is designed to improve the accuracy and precision of surgery, while reducing the risk of complications.

Current Surgical is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.currentsurgical.com and follow along on LinkedIn and Twitter @CurrentSurgical.

About the National Cancer Institute (NCI)

NCI leads the National Cancer Program and NIH's efforts to dramatically reduce the prevalence of cancer and improve the lives of cancer patients and their families, through research into prevention and cancer biology, the development of new interventions, and the training and mentoring of new researchers. For more information about cancer, please visit the NCI website at cancer.gov or call NCI's contact center, the Cancer Information Service, at 1-800-4-CANCER (1-800-422-6237).

About the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, visit nih.gov.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Current Surgical