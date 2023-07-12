California Pools & Landscape Celebrates 35th Anniversary

– Arizona's Largest and Premier Luxury Pool Builder Marks Momentous Milestone –

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry-leading Arizona-based and nationally-awarded commercial and residential pool builder and designer of backyards of every description, California Pools & Landscape , a Cody Pools Company , announces the celebration of its 35th anniversary. Established in 1988, California Pools & Landscape has grown from humble beginnings to become a trailblazer in the pool construction industry. Over the past three and half decades, the company has demonstrated a dedication to exceeding customer expectations and earned the reputation for delivering unparalleled pool design harmoniously blending aesthetics and functionality.

Arizona -based commercial and residential pool builder, California Pools & Landscape, celebrates its 35th anniversary.

"Congratulations California Pools & Landscape, for celebrating 35 years in business! As a top Chandler 100 Stakeholder Business, they lead by example in our community. Their innovative designs and quality pool and outdoor construction have transformed outdoor living spaces for many families," said Terri Kimble, President & CEO, Chandler Chamber of Commerce.

As the largest pool builder in the country, completing over 35,000 remarkable projects, the company's commitment to staying ahead of industry trends has allowed it to introduce groundbreaking features from being one of the first companies in AZ to use pebble interiors, the new industry standard, to using smart pool technology, energy-efficient systems, stunning water features, custom lighting options, and complete backyard living areas.

Company milestones & awards reflecting design and building excellence:

BBB International Torch Award For Ethics (2015) Winner ofInternational Torch Award For Ethics (2015)

First pool company in AZ to standardize pebble pool interiors, now the industry standard

Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, Bear Rescue Pool

Omni Hotel Tempe, Pool

Arizona Country Club, Commercial Pool & Recreation area

Top Pool Builder by Pool & Spa News

Gold Medal design winners Pool & Hot Tub Alliance

"We are incredibly proud to mark this significant milestone in our company's history. Our family business has grown into an incredible company my parents only dreamed about. With a steadfast commitment to quality, creativity, customer satisfaction, and always keeping in line with the values of our heritage, we have been able to build over 35,000 projects and transformed backyards into retreats of our customer's dreams," said Jeremy Smith, President of California Pools & Landscape. "All of our team members and partners, some of who have been with us since the inception of our company, have been the essence of our success," he continued.

California Pools & Landscape will be hosting a celebration sales event on July 22nd where customers can meet with a designer, enjoy free food, enter raffles, and take advantage of special "deals of the day" at their Design Centers across the AZ valley in Chandler, Scottsdale, Queen Creek, and Surprise.

About California Pools & Landscape®:

California Pools & Landscape is the premier designer and builder of luxury commercial and residential pools and outdoor construction company based in Arizona, working closely with each client to bring their vision to life. With an unparalleled commitment to meeting and exceeding client expectations through innovative designs, quality construction, and consistent communication. As the valley continues to grow at a rapid pace, so does California Pools & Landscape, with four Design Centers centrally located throughout the valley. In December 2021, Cody Pools Inc acquired California Pools & Landscape. For more information, visit www.calpool.com . For media inquiries, please contact hello@goldenarrowpr.com . Find them socially on Instagram , Linkedin , Houzz , Facebook , Good Quality , YouTube , TikTok and Twitter .

