Bite of Seattle by CHEQ Hosts Ultimate FIFA Women's World Cup™ Watch Party on July 21 at 5 p.m. PST

In partnership with Seattle Center, OL Reign, Sounders FC, and SeattleFWC26

SEATTLE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Bite of Seattle by CHEQ announced it will host the ultimate watch party for the FIFA Women's World Cup™ game on July 21, 2023, starting at 5 p.m. PST featuring the first match between USA and Vietnam.

Photo Credit OL Reign (PRNewswire)

CHEQ's Bite of Seattle Presents Ultimate FIFA Women's World Cup™ Watch Party on July 21 at Seattle Center

In partnership with Seattle Center, OL Reign, Sounders FC, and SeattleFWC26, the local organizing committee for FIFA World Cup 26 in Seattle, attendees will enjoy an incredible experience featuring player appearances, exciting giveaways, merchandise sales, and much more. The match will be livestreamed inside the Seattle Center Armory and free for the public to attend.

"We are thrilled to have Bite of Seattle returning this summer, and we are ecstatic about the exciting opportunity to host the FIFA Women's World Cup Watch Party at Seattle Center. It is truly a joy to bring the community to our campus for these events," said Marc Jones, Seattle Center Director of Marketing.

An exciting moment for Seattle, OL Reign has five players on the U.S. Women's National Team including defenders Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta and Emily Sonnett, midfielder Rose Lavelle and forward Megan Rapinoe. Recently, Rapinoe also announced she will hang up her cleats at the end of the 2023 season, marking the end of an era as she takes the pitch for her fourth and final World Cup.

"We are proud to have more players on the USWNT roster than any other club in the National Women's Soccer League," said Michelle Haines VP of Marketing at OL Reign. "We look forward to cheering them on together with our fans and encouraging everyone to take in all the Bite of Seattle festivities before and after the game."

The watch party starts at 5 p.m. and the game officially kicks off at 6 p.m. PST.

"Bite of Seattle offers a little something for everyone - foodies, music lovers, and soccer fans - we can't wait to welcome our community to the festival," said Tom Lapham, CEO, CHEQ. "We are honored to join forces with our friends at OL Reign, Seattle Sounders, and SeattleFWC26, to host this epic watch party at Seattle Center," added Ben Birns, Director of Partnerships, CHEQ.

The Bite of Seattle takes place on July 21 – 23, 2023 at Seattle Center, and is free to the public with a limited number of VIP tickets on sale now. Festival goers can download CHEQ at www.cheqplease.com before the event to access a map of all onsite vendors and order food in advance.

For more information on food and music, tickets and more, visit www.biteofseattle.com.

About Bite of Seattle

Seattle's premier foodie festival, The Bite of Seattle, returns July 21, 22, and 23 at Seattle Center and celebrates its 38th year! Featuring 200 vendors, 50+ musical performances, beer gardens, and more, Bite of Seattle is fun for all ages. Festival goers will enjoy bites from local restaurants using the CHEQ app to place mobile orders. For additional information about The Bite of Seattle, please visit www.biteofseattle.com or follow us on Instagram, @BiteOfSeattle.

About CHEQ

CHEQ is the first mobile payments platform for the restaurant and hospitality industry to enable social purchasing and gifting, allowing users to pay for and send drinks to one another for on-premises consumption. CHEQ allows friends to send food and drinks to each other in real time from anywhere in the world. It connects consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by any restaurant, café, bar, or stadium to make transactions fun, easy, and worry-free. To learn more about CHEQ visit www.cheqplease.com or follow us on Instagram, @CheqPlease

About Seattle Center

Connect to the extraordinary at Seattle Center, an active civic, arts, and family gathering place in the core of our city and region. Seattle Center's 74-acre campus, centered around the International Fountain, is part of the Uptown Arts & Cultural District and home to Climate Pledge Arena; more than 30 cultural, educational, sports, and entertainment organizations; and a broad range of public and community programs. In everything it does, Seattle Center's mission is to create exceptional events, experiences, and environments which delight and inspire the human spirit to build stronger communities.

About the SeattleFWC26:

SeattleFWC26 is the local organizing committee for Seattle's participation as one of the 16 host cities selected for the FIFA World Cup 26™. As a not-for-profit organization, SeattleFWC26's vision is to foster a lasting legacy for our region, guided by the spirit or soccer, innovation and inclusion. To keep up to date on the latest news and involvement opportunities with SeattleFWC26 please register at seattlefwc26.org/get-involved.

Bite of Seattle Media Contact: biteofseattle@feareygroup.com

CHEQ Media Contact: bite@cheq.io

Seattle Center Media Contact: Jayme.stocker@seattle.gov

SeattleFWC26 Media Contact: michellel@sea2026.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cheq Inc.