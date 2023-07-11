TwinUp Makes Plans for Reg D Capital Raise

In an industry first, the Company says it will invite customer-architects/designers/engineers to participate in a new investment round.

FRISCO, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TwinUp™, a new real-world, AI-driven metaverse application created by architects for architects, announced today its plans to launch a regulation D capital raise. With TwinUp, a single architect can do the work of an entire firm and build a global brand. Accredited investors interested to learn more may contact the company directly at investors@twinup.co.

TwinUp founder and CEO, Michael Jansen, commented that, "TwinUp is the first ever digital Metaverse platform of its kind created by Architects for Architects. We have a goal to scale the business to accommodate over 1 million design professionals in the coming years.

"We recently announced we had raised $3 million from private investors, and a new regulation D round, if successful, will help fuel growth in 2024 and bring a career-changing product to the AEC/Digital Twin software market for the first time in years."

The company plans to incentivize professional architects, designers, and engineers to invest by offering receive them free licenses (note: minimums apply). Mr. Jansen continued, "Companies funded by their customers grow faster, grow smarter, and grow bigger. Architects, designers, and engineers interested in potentially investing may contact us to learn more about our plans investors@twinup.co.

"Architects are already starting to invest directly in TwinUp. It's safe to say that the market is looking for change from the melange of existing tools and the investors who fund them. It's time for something new."

TwinUp, currently in beta, comprises three complementary products: TwinUp Community™, TwinUp Building™, and TwinUp World™.

TwinUp Community is a FREE design portfolio management and sharing platform for architects, interior designers, and engineers. With Twin Up Community, users can

create your digital design portfolio,

share your best work, and

build your own brand and following.

With TwinUp World and TwinUp Building, architects collaborate in a 3D Metaverse powered by AI and made for design professionals to do the work of an entire project team. TwinUp World + TwinUp Building allows users to

collaborate with colleagues and peers in a shared visual 3D model environment in real-time,

convert your 3D design models into Digital Twins to iterate design options quickly using data, and

increase your efficiency by offloading tasks to an AI-powered personal assistant.

The company plans to launch TwinUp initially to architects and designers by invitation only beginning October 1, 2023. Architects and interior designers are encouraged to contact the company contact@twinup.co to learn how to become a TwinUp Community Founding Member.

To learn more about TwinUp, visit our website www.twinup.co and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About TwinUp

TwinUp is a real-world Metaverse software application custom designed for the architectural community. The platform enables architects to create, manage, optimize, and present their 3D design models and 2D project images in one place.

