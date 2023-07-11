Nothing Introduces Phone (2)

Phone (2) evolves the smartphone experience to be more mindful and intentional, while delivering best-in-class features

LONDON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing today announced Phone (2), its highly anticipated second-generation flagship smartphone. Engineered to make smartphone usage more mindful, Phone (2) introduces the new Glyph Interface at the back, enabling users to minimize screen interactions by accessing key information at a glance. It also features a revamped Nothing OS 2.0, rooted in utility and designed to reduce distractions, while delivering a fast and smooth experience that embodies Nothing's unique aesthetics. Powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Phone (2) delivers Nothing's most premium smartphone experience to date, boasting a powerful 50MP dual rear camera with advanced algorithms for true-to-life photography, and a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO.

"With Phone (2), we deliver top-notch features while encouraging more intentional smartphone usage through hardware and software design innovation," said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. "The smartphone is a vital tool in our lives, but it has increasingly become a distracting force, making us less present and less creative."

Iconic Design

Nothing has meticulously engineered Phone (2) with obsessive attention to detail, delivering a refined version of its first-generation smartphone, Phone (1). Phone (2) showcases enhanced aesthetics, achieved through a harmonized and symmetrical design approach that carefully considers the shapes, colors, positioning, and texture of each component. Additionally, the device provides a more ergonomic hands-on experience with a 1 mm thinner midframe and a pillowed glass back.

New Glyph Interface

A keystone of Nothing smartphone design, the Glyph Interface was designed to encourage users to be more present in their everyday life, by providing essential information without the constant need to look at the screen. Additionally, users have the ability to assign personalized light and sound sequences to contacts and apps, allowing them to stay one step ahead of incoming notifications.

Nothing has enhanced its signature Glyph Interface on Phone (2) by increasing the number of LED segments to allow for greater customizability and functionality. The Glyph Interface can now serve as a visual countdown and progress tracker for ride or delivery services. It also offers additional functionalities such as a volume checker, and timer. With Essential Glyph Notifications, users can stay focused without missing what matters the most. When receiving a notification from selected contacts or apps, the top-right LED segment will remain on until it has been addressed.

Through the new Glyph Composer, users can personalize their experience further by creating their own unique Glyph Ringtones.

Nothing OS 2.0

Driven by a desire to reduce distractions and encourage intentional smartphone use, Nothing OS delivers a fast and smooth user experience rooted in utility, while embodying Nothing's design aesthetics.

With a new monochrome layout and the possibility to remove app labels, Nothing OS 2.0 allows users to be more intentional when navigating their device by removing cues that have been optimized to grab attention. Nothing has reimagined home and lock screen utility with widgets so users can access key functions without having to even open their apps. Nothing OS 2.0 empowers users to customize grid design, widget size, and color themes, while introducing new folder layouts and illustrated covers.

Committed to providing a fast and smooth user experience first and foremost, Nothing has optimized its software, making app opening speed on Phone (2) up to twice as fast as that of Phone (1), while refining over 500 transitions and animations.

Powerful Camera Upgrades

Phone (2) offers Nothing's most premium smartphone camera experience to date, featuring a 32 MP front camera, and a dual rear camera system that has two advanced 50 MP sensors, with a main sensor upgraded to the Sony IMX890.

Equipped with an advanced 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP), Phone (2) has the ability to process camera data up to 4,000 times more than its predecessor, Phone (1). This empowers Phone (2) to leverage cutting-edge algorithms, resulting in incredible levels of accuracy for both photos and videos. Capturing three times more data than before, the new Advanced HDR algorithm takes eight frames with varying exposure levels within the RAW domain of the sensor. This enables it to preserve an abundance of intricate details in each frame, ultimately merging them to produce a final image that captures the most true-to-life result. To further enhance the camera experience, Motion Capture 2.0, an advanced AI-based technology, facilitates real-time identification of moving subjects to ensure precise focus on all crucial details in a frame.

Phone (2) elevates video recording capabilities with stunning 4K resolution at 60fps on the main rear camera. The experience is further enhanced by Action Mode, ensuring seamless filming even while on the move. With built-in EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), users can expect flawlessly smooth results. Additionally, the front camera enables captivating self-recording in immersive 1080P at 60fps.

Premium Performance

Phone (2) delivers an entirely elevated experience. Packed with the Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and 4700 mAh battery, Phone (2) delivers a fast performance and lasting battery life to power users through their everyday lives. Users can charge fast and wirelessly, reaching 50% power in just under 20 minutes of fast wired charging.

Featuring Nothing's most premium smartphone display to date, Phone (2) offers an edge-to-edge 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with adaptive refresh rate from 120hz to 1z to ensure optimal power consumption and peak performance, without compromising on battery life.

Sustainability

Phone (2) marks the cumulation of the company's ongoing sustainability initiatives. Despite incorporating more advanced features and components compared to its predecessor, Phone (2) achieves a 5 kg reduction of CO2, exemplifying Nothing's ongoing commitment to sustainability across the years. The following key initiatives have contributed to this achievement:

100% recycled aluminum mid-frame, buttons, and SIM tray tip.

80% of plastic parts made from recycled and bio-based materials.

100% recycled tin used on 9 circuit boards.

100% recycled copper foils used for the main board.

Over 90% recycled steel used for all 28 steel stamping parts.

Zero waste from the assembling process ends up in landfills.

100% renewable energy used across the final assembly plant and the recycled aluminum production plant.

FSC MIX certified (The Forest Stewardship Council) plastic-free packaging with over 60% recycled fiber.

Phone (2) is available in both white and dark gray, with three variants to choose from: 8GB/128GB ( $599 USD , $929 CAD), 12GB/256GB ( $699 USD , $999 CAD), and the 12GB/512GB ( $799 USD , $1099 CAD).

In the US on July 13 , users will have the chance to be amongst the first in the world to purchase Phone (2), as well as receive some exclusive perks and offers available, on a first come, first served basis. Full details are below:

- Address: 69 Gansevoort St. New York, NY 10014

- Opening hours: July 13 from 7-10 PM ET

Europe will be able to pre-order Phone (2) via Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET . All market availability for Phone (2) can be found on Nothing's website. Customers in the US, UK, andwill be able to pre-order Phone (2) via nothing.tech beginning onat. All market availability for Phone (2) can be found on Nothing's website.

Europe via Friday, July 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM ET . Phone (2) will be publicly available for purchase in the US, UK, and invia nothing.tech onat

A full list of specifications and features can be found on nothing.tech. To stay updated on all the latest information, please follow Nothing on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

About Nothing

Nothing is here to make tech fun again. Founded in 2020, their debut smartphone, Phone (1), made Time Magazine's prestigious "Best Inventions of 2022." Through cutting-edge design and user interface innovation, the London-based company is creating an alternative ecosystem of tech products for the young and creative. Nothing's products are developed in close collaboration with their community, which includes over 8,000 private investors, and are crafted with sustainability at the forefront.

