Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers Acquires Maffei Insurance & Financial Services

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, a subsidiary of Heffernan Insurance Brokers providing market access and support services to local insurance agencies, has acquired Maffei Insurance & Financial Services headquartered in Stockton, CA. Founder and CEO, Don Maffei, joined Heffernan Network, along with 12 of his team members, effective April 1, 2023.

Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers (PRNewswire)

Maffei has been family-owned and operated since its founding in 2005. With additional offices in Carmel, Fresno and Visalia, Maffei focuses on personal lines insurance with a growing commercial lines book of business. The partnership with Heffernan Network will provide Maffei with additional private client resources for its personal lines clients and significant resources to grow in a variety of commercial industries. The company will operate autonomously as a subsidiary agency of Heffernan Network, leveraging its market access, resources, and support to grow.

"The opportunity to partner and participate in the Heffernan Network is a very exciting and an important one for our clients and team. We'll now have access to the additional resources and expertise that will provide our current clients with another valuable source of protection," said Don Maffei, CEO of Maffei Insurance & Financial Services. "Commercial expansion has been on my wish list for many years and I'm looking forward to working with the Heffernan Network team to accomplish that goal."

"We are very excited about our partnership with Maffei," said John Prichard Jr., president of Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers. "Don and his team have a great culture and are poised to take the agency to the next level. We look forward to expanding in the Valley and helping them develop more commercial lines expertise which will complement their exceptional personal lines foundation."

As part of Heffernan's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or matthewmc@heffgroup.com.

About Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, formed in 2017, helps small independent agencies grow by providing exceptional market access, new business fulfillment, back-office support, and technology solutions to help improve efficiency as well as initiate revenue streams outside their core competencies (i.e. employee benefits, life insurance, personal lines, and property & casualty). For those agents nearing retirement, HNIB also offers an exit strategy solution. For more information, visit HeffNetwork.com License #0L59890

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers