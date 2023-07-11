Fox Corporation Recognized as "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" by the Disability Equality Index for Fourth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) ("FOX") today announced it has been recognized as a top-scoring company by the Disability Equality Index (DEI) for the fourth consecutive year. FOX is among the Fortune 1000 companies to receive the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" achievement, which was created by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates.

"FOX is committed to fostering and maintaining an inclusive workplace where all employees have the opportunity to thrive," said Fox Corporation Executive Vice President of Human Resources Kevin Lord. "We're proud to be named 'Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion' for the fourth consecutive year and pledge to continue to champion our employees with disabilities."

Demonstrating its commitment to disability inclusion, FOX established ABLE, an employee resource group for colleagues with disabilities. ABLE promotes and advances an inclusive environment through advocacy and allyship.

In addition to the recognition of "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion," FOX has been acknowledged by other organizations for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. FOX has been appointed to the Military Friendly® Employer list and was also recognized by DiversityComm as a Top Employer. Additionally, Black EOE Journal, HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional WOMAN's Magazine and U.S. Veterans Magazine all listed Fox Corporation as a top employer.

The DEI is a national, transparent benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to self-report their disability inclusion policies and practices. Now in its ninth year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities. It was launched by two national leaders, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN.

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion".

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complimentary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

