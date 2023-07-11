First Home Mortgage Corporation Announces New Branch Office in Carroll County, MD Led by RL Kyker

Lender's newest office to be led by loan officer with strong connection to local community

BALTIMORE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Home Mortgage Corporation, a leading mortgage financing company, has announced the opening of a new branch office in Carroll County, Maryland – the latest development in a series of new openings that are driving the organization's expansion across the region.

Leading operations at the location will be the newly hired RL Kyker, a loan officer with more than 17 years of experience working in the Maryland community in mortgage finance. Kyker will serve as Branch Manager of the company's new office upon its opening.

"Joining the team at First Home and having the honor of leading this new branch is a tremendous opportunity," said Kyker. "I believe people deserve great service and straight-forward advice, and I look forward to serving the community of Carroll County as a trusted advisor, partner, and neighbor."

Kyker's passion for community-based lending is a driving factor in the strategy behind his new role within the First Home organization. After more than 17 years of working with new homebuyers and existing homeowners throughout Maryland, Kyker is adept at operating on the local level. He values relationship-building, consistency, and clear communication when dealing with clients and prides himself in providing the most dependable, convenient, and positive experiences possible to his clients.

Kyker has previously worked for a number of leading mortgage providers. He is an active member of the Carroll County Association of Realtors, where he also serves on the Community Outreach Committee. Through this outreach, he has volunteered with and supported a variety of nonprofit organizations, including Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity, and Boys & Girls Club of Westminster.

"Anyone who's had the pleasure of working with RL knows that his passion for working at the community level makes him a perfect fit for the First Home team," said Matt Nader, Senior Vice President and Director of Sales for First Home Mortgage. "We're thrilled to welcome him aboard as the leader of our new Carroll County office."

The opening of the Carroll County branch office represents new opportunities for First Home Mortgage to lengthen its reach and better serve residents of the surrounding areas. It is set to be the latest new location to open in recent months, as the company continues to expand operations and support new and existing homeowners in local communities.

"This new branch unlocks exciting potential for growth and development," said Nader. "With RL and his team leading the way, we look forward to creating new paths to homeownership for the people of Carroll County and the surrounding areas."

About First Home Mortgage

First Home Mortgage is a licensed, full service, residential lender, with a deep bench of dedicated loan officers who guide borrowers throughout the entire mortgage process and offer continued support long after a loan has closed. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service that not only fulfills goals but exceeds expectations.

Founded in 1990 with two offices and a handful of employees, First Home Mortgage has since grown into a financial institution of 33 offices serving 21 states in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions. First Home Mortgage was recognized by the Scotsman Guide in 2022 as a top 50 lender nationally by total volume.

For more information and company news visit firsthome.com/about-us

Copyright © 2023 First Home Mortgage Corporation. All Rights Reserved

