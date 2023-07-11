WLOX Careers
Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries

Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago

ARLINGTON, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 26. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

2nd Quarter
2023


Year-to-Date
2023








Commercial Airplanes Programs







737

103



216



747



1



767

8



9



777

5



9



787

20



31


Total

136



266









Defense, Space & Security Programs







AH-64 Apache (New)

5



12



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

16



29



CH-47 Chinook (New)

2



7



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

3



4



F-15 Models

4



6



F/A-18 Models

6



13



KC-46 Tanker



1



P-8 Models

2



5



Commercial and Civil Satellites



3



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

 

Contact
Matt Welch
Boeing Investor Relations
(312) 544-2140

David Dufault
Boeing Investor Relations
(312) 544-2140

Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-announces-second-quarter-deliveries-301873500.html

SOURCE Boeing

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.