Honeywell to Acquire SCADAfence, Strengthening its Cybersecurity Software Portfolio

SCADAfence will integrate into the Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity+ suite providing expanded asset discovery, threat detection, and compliance management capabilities.

SCADAfence extends Honeywell's OT cybersecurity portfolio to build upon its comprehensive professional services, managed security services, and software solutions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced it has agreed to acquire SCADAfence, a leading provider of operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity solutions for monitoring large-scale networks. SCADAfence brings proven capabilities in asset discovery, threat detection and security governance which are key to industrial and buildings management cybersecurity programs.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell) (PRNewswire)

The OT cybersecurity industry is expected to grow to greater than $10 billion in the next several years. Particularly in the industrial sector, cyberattacks focused on OT systems can be a significant source of unplanned downtime, with estimates that unplanned downtime represents over a trillion dollars in lost revenue for the industrial and critical infrastructure sectors.[1]

"It is essential to protect and maintain the integrity of operational systems like process control equipment in manufacturing facilities. A simple breach in the OT environment has the potential to create safety and business continuity risk for organizations of all sizes. OT assets are inherently different than those in the IT environment as they are domain specific. Honeywell has been delivering and installing these systems for decades, which is why we launched our cybersecurity business more than twenty years ago. Adding SCADAfence's product portfolio will strengthen our capabilities and help our customers defend themselves against cyber security risks which are progressively increasing," said Kevin Dehoff, president and chief executive officer, Honeywell Connected Enterprise.

The SCADAfence product portfolio will integrate into the Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity+ suite within Honeywell Connected Enterprise, Honeywell's fast-growing software arm with strategic focus on digitalization, sustainability and OT cybersecurity SaaS offerings and solutions. This integration will enable Honeywell to provide an end-to-end enterprise OT cybersecurity solution to site managers, operations management and CISOs seeking enterprise security management and situational awareness. The acquisition strengthens existing capabilities in cybersecurity and bolsters Honeywell's high-growth OT cybersecurity portfolio, helping customers operate more securely, reliably and efficiently.

"SCADAfence is an ideal complement to Honeywell's OT cybersecurity portfolio and, when combined with the Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity+ suite, it enables us to provide an end-to-end solution with applicability to asset, site and enterprise across key Honeywell sectors," said Dehoff. "By enhancing our cybersecurity portfolio, we are accessing a growth engine and enabling our customers to operate their OT environments more securely and help to avoid disruption and possible catastrophic events."

"We are thrilled to join Honeywell as we work towards fulfilling our mission of empowering industrial organizations to operate securely, reliably and efficiently. This combination creates significant opportunity for growth, allowing us to combine our top-tier OT cybersecurity products with one of the world's leading companies in industrial software," said Elad Ben Meir, chief executive officer, SCADAfence. "With this acquisition, we are poised to deliver some of the most advanced OT security technology to Honeywell's broad customer base, bolstering the comprehensive Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity+ offering. We remain committed to proactively serving and supporting our customers across all verticals and geographies where we currently operate."

SCADAfence is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel and will expand Honeywell's Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Tel Aviv. Honeywell has been implementing OT cybersecurity solutions for more than twenty years, delivering thousands of projects in over 130 countries with more than 500 employees worldwide focused specifically on OT cybersecurity.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

About Honeywell:

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

[1] https://www.arcweb.com/industry-best-practices/how-cross-domain-solutions-can-protect-ot-it-level-attacks

Contacts:





Media Investor Relations Caitlin Leopold Sean Meakim (980) 287-5730 (704) 627-6200 Caitlin.Leopold@honeywell.com Sean.Meakim@honeywell.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honeywell